Queen Charlotte: 9 Quick Things We Know About Netflix's Bridgerton Spinoff

It didn’t take long for Bridgerton to hit the eyeballs of Netflix subscribers around the world on Christmas Day 2020 and become a massive hit. The show, which is based on a series of romance novels by Julia Quinn, broke records upon its arrival, and made stars out of many of the cast members, and gave us a number of amazing Queen Charlotte moments . TV super producer Shonda Rhimes is behind the incredibly sexy historical drama, and she knows a sure thing when she sees one, which is why it only took until May 2021 for the announcement of a spinoff which would follow feisty Queen Charlotte as a young woman meant to marry King George III.

We are growing ever closer to that prequel being done and ready for viewing by the rabid fanbase awaiting Bridgerton Season 3. So, if you have questions about the new show, which holds the official title Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, we do have several answers and can now get into nine quick things we know about the upcoming tale!

The Queen Charlotte Series Will Be A Prequel

As noted above, the series will focus on a very young Charlotte as she and George begin to get to know one another and a love story for the ages takes off, altering society and leading to the version of the ton that viewers were introduced to on Bridgerton. We’ll see a Charlotte who’s forced to learn how to deal with life in the palace after being promised to the young king, whose official description on Tudum (opens in new tab) lists him as “handsome, charismatic, and a bit of a mystery,” against her will and had arrived to see that “she was not exactly what the royals were expecting.” Charlotte will also have to deal with her “unpredictable” new husband as George is forced to “face his hidden demons head on.”

When asked by Town & Country if the new show will have the “same vibes” as the one that inspired it, Rhimes noted that she believes “it's an entirely different kind of show,” and I cannot wait to see how it plays out!

It’s Planned As A Limited Series

Right now, with the main thrust of Queen Charlotte being set on how she and George met, fell in love, and married, you shouldn’t expect the spinoff to go on for anywhere near as many seasons as Bridgerton could. When Tudum announced the cast in late March 2022, it was confirmed that it’s set as a limited series, meaning that only one season is likely. However, this plan has changed for limited series before, so if it proves popular enough it’s not impossible that a continued story could be arranged to add another season.

Three Major Bridgerton Actors Will Reprise Their Roles

One of the many joys of the megahit has been watching the interactions between the queen, Lady Violet Bridgerton, and Lady Danbury, who’ve clearly been acquaintances for quite some time and are well-versed in the world of the ton. Well, there’s good news for everyone who enjoys watching Golda Rosheuvel , Ruth Gemmell, and Adjoa Andoh (respectively) work their magic in those roles, because Netflix revealed that all three are returning for the prequel, though we don’t know yet just how much we’ll see of the stars.

India Amarteifio And Corey Mylchreest Play Young Queen Charlotte And King George

As for those who will be taking on the roles of the young leads of the series, India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest are starring as the young royals, who are set to have an intricate and dramatic love story, indeed. Amarteifio has starred or guested in a number of series/mini series across the pond, including The Interceptor, Evermoor, Line of Duty, The Tunnel, The Midwich Cuckoos, joined the Sex Education cast for one episode in Season 1, and appeared on Doctor Who in 2015. Mylchreest, meanwhile, is just getting started, as he only has four credits right now, including his role with The Sandman cast as Adonis.

The Rest Of The Cast Includes A Game Of Thrones Star And Many More

Lest you think that the inclusion of Rosheuvel, Gemmell, and Andoh will give us our only highly recognizable faces in the cast, think again. Not only will Hugh Sachs bring the queen’s right hand man, Brimsley, over to Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton, but someone new to the franchise should be known to those who love far more dramatic costumed dramas. Michelle Fairley, who played Catelyn Stark on Game of Thrones and will be seen again on AMC’s Gangs of London when Season 2 premieres, has taken on the role of Princess Augusta, who’s willing to do whatever’s necessary to make sure George’s rule is secured.

Other cast members include Cyril Nri (The Witches) who will introduce fans to Lord Danbury, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) will portray the Royal Doctor, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) is Lord Bute, and Sam Clemmett (Cherry) takes on the role of Young Brimsley.

They’re Planning Something ‘Really Special’ For The Music

I doubt I was the only one who watched that first season of Bridgerton and squealed with delight when I realized I was listening to a classical cover of a Taylor Swift song . Well, during November 2022’s Netflix Playlist event, Alex Patsavas, the music supervisor who worked on Season 1, spoke to Variety about now working on the prequel, saying:

I can’t tell a thing. We’re going to do something really special, but it’s still in the ideation phase.

Basically, it sounds like we’ll all be in for more excitement when it comes to the music of Queen Charlotte, and I know viewers wouldn’t want it any other way!

Shonda Rhimes Is Acting As Showrunner And Writing The Series

Though Shonda Rhimes helped to bring Bridgerton to audiences after discovering the books because her production company worked on it, she was not the creator or showrunner for the series, as she had been with previous shows like Grey’s Anatomy or Scandal. However, it would seem that this new series has a really special place in her heart, as Netflix announced that she signed on to executive produce, serve as showrunner, and write the spinoff.

The Show Will See Young Charlotte ‘Suffering’

While we already know Charlotte will face some challenges, Rhymes revealed more during an interview with The Sunday Times (opens in new tab) (via Collider ), and noted:

Queen Charlotte is an over-the-top presence. She has everything she could want yet she is suffering underneath.

The showrunner didn’t expand on what this “suffering” would entail, but that will just make watching every episode even more thrillingly dramatic!

A Teaser Was Released In September 2022

Last, but not least, you will now likely be even more eager than you were before to revel in the glory that is this new romantic historical drama, and you are in luck. A teaser was released in September 2022 that gives us a snippet of how our leads will banter over the course of the show, and you can watch it, below!