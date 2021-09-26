The Best Dramedy TV Shows To Stream On Netflix

Netflix definitely has some amazing series for people to watch, from serious dramas to hilarious comedies - but what if you’re craving something that’s in-between? Something that is both a comedy and a drama? Good for you, because there is a word for that - and that is a dramedy.

There are plenty of awesome choices for series like that, including Orange is the New Black, Atypical, and many more. These are just some of the awesome choices that you can pick from, both Netflix originals and shows from current TV networks. If you’re looking for your next TV show to binge, check out some of these TV dramedies on Netflix.

Sex Education

The teen comedy, Sex Education, follows the lives of students, staff, and parents at a fictitious secondary school, telling the tales of personal dramas, issues, and stories usually related to sexual intimacy.

Sex Education is one of those Netflix originals that stand out amongst the rest. The Sex Education cast is full of talent, with stars that have really broken out into the acting world from their brilliant roles on the dramedy. Not only that, but the stories are full of heart, and a lot of teachable moments that will not only make you laugh, but also make you smile. It’s accepting and wholesome in all the right ways.

Orange Is The New Black

Do you got time? Cause they do.

Orange is the New Black is based on Piper Kerman’s novel of the same name, telling the story of Piper Chapman, a young woman whose life is changed drastically when she is sent to a minimum security prison for carrying a bag of drug money for her former girlfriend. While there, she meets interesting characters, both nice and not so nice.

Let me say, for a long time, this was my favorite Netflix original series. The Orange is the New Black cast is so freaking talented it hurts - my personal favorites out of all of them was either Samira Wiley or Kate Mulgrew. The story has freaking hilarious moments - like that whole prison chicken bit - but there are some dark tales that are told, speaking bold political and personal messages that will get to anyone. It’s the perfect combination of drama and comedy.

Glee

This Ryan Murphy dramedy took the world by storm for a time. Glee takes place at the fictional William McKinley High School, where Will Schuster, the Spanish teacher, decides he wants to start up the Glee Club again from when he was a student there.

Look, Glee had its moment to shine, and even I’ll admit that the show jumped the shark a bit in Season 5 - but as a hardcore Gleek for many years, I have to say that it’s still a great dramedy. The high school comedy is funny with some surprising heartfelt and real moments, such as Quinn’s pregnancy or Ryder’s childhood, and the Glee cast is full of incredibly talented individuals, from Darren Criss to Amber Riley. Plus, if pop music is your thing, some of these covers are actually pretty banging.

Shameless

Shameless tells the story of the Gallagher family, a poor, ridiculous crew who live on the South Side of Chicago, showing their constant tribulations while trying to get by, and also attempting to deal with their alcoholic father, Frank.

After eleven seasons on Showtime, Shameless proved to be a big hit for the network, and for good reason. The entire Shameless cast is hysterical, especially William H. Macy as Frank - because he’s so unhinged, he’s certainly the funniest. Dramatic moments of the show will tug at your heartstrings, however, and probably make you cry. God knows I did several times.

Gilmore Girls

In this popular comedy-drama, Gilmore Girls is all about the titular characters, Rory and Lorelai Gilmore. Rory is a young girl in high school, trying to figure out her future and the best way forward, and Lorelai, her single mom, attempting to work her way up in the world to provide for Rory.

Gilmore Girls is the perfect example of what a teen dramedy should be. Rory and Lorelai are probably one of the best mother-daughter duos on TV, because their chemistry flows perfectly, and they play so well off of each other. The dramatic moments also work well, like Rory learning to adapt at her new prep school, where she feels she doesn’t belong, or discussions of sex, and more. After you watch this, you’ll be wanting to call your mom to tell her how much you love her.

Good Girls

Good Girls tells the story of three Michigan moms who are struggling in life, having a hard time making ends meet. So, they decide to pull off a heist in a supermarket, but it turns out they are in way over their heads and get more trouble than they wanted.

Good Girls sounds like it would be a big drama, especially from the premise, but it’s honestly so funny. The three main stars have great chemistry, and the hijinks they get up to make you snicker often. Even if they’re committing crimes, you root for them, because at the end of the day, they’re just regular women who were down on their luck. With only four seasons (three currently on the streamer), it’s certainly a good, quick binge compared to many other shows.

The Ranch

Starring Ashton Kutcher, The Ranch follows the son of a Colorado rancher, who returned home from a semi-pro football career to run the family business and keep their ranch going.

With four seasons and plenty of laughs, The Ranch is a good pick for fans who want a show that leans more on the comedy side in the word dramedy. The Ranch doesn’t take itself too seriously, usually relying on funny bits and hysterical moments to get you into it, but the story has instances of seriousness as well, creating a nice, well-rounded dramedy.

The Kominsky Method

Starring Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method tells the story of an actor who made it big a long time ago, and is now an acting coach, named his technique after himself: The Kominsky Method.

Let me just say this right here - Michael Douglas is amazing in this show. I feel that he really deserves all the awards. He portrays Kominsky with such grace and a certain charm that only he could bring, and really draws you in to watch. There are plenty of laughs, plenty of moments to reflect, and a lot in-between, so it’s the perfect dramedy.

GLOW

In this Netflix original, GLOW follows a fictionalized version of the characters and gimmicks of the 1980s syndicated women’s professional wrestling circuit, called Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, and the struggles they faced to be taken seriously.

GLOW is one of those shows on Netflix that I think was cancelled too soon. The cast is full of brilliant, talented stars, led by Alison Brie, and creates a story that’s not only funny, colorful, and entertaining, but heartfelt and heavy at times as well. While we won’t get another season of GLOW,we can at least enjoy the dramedy now.

Master Of None

Master of None, during the first two seasons, tells the story of Dev, an actor living in New York, and his evolution of becoming a more engaged person with his parents, relationships, friends, and others. Season 3 stars Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie, following their relationship through a series of five episodes.

While I’m not the hugest fan of the change for the show in Season 3, I can still appreciate Master of None for taking a risk and telling a new story that fans weren’t used to. I feel like Master of None is more of a slice of life dramedy, focusing on real-life issues that regular people can face every day, rather than the craziness some of these other dramedies go through. It’s definitely a gem, especially the first two seasons.

Dear White People

In this TV series based on the movie of the same name, Dear White People follows several black college students at a fictitious Ivy League university, touching on issues surrounding modern American race relations.

While shows like The Ranch and some of the others on this list lean a little heavier towards comedy, I feel like Dear White People leans a bit more towards drama, but it still has its light moments that will make you laugh, as well. I think what I love about Dear White People the most is that it’s not afraid to talk about serious situations that will make you think and reflect, and then make you laugh in the next scene.

Atypical

Last, but not least, Atypical follows the story of 18-year-old Sam Gardner, who is on the autism spectrum, and what happens in his daily life, from his time at school, to his family, and the relationships he builds.

I think what I love about Atypical is that it really listens to its fans about stories they want to hear. I personally think that each season just gets better. There are plenty of moments that will make you smile and laugh, and other moments that will make your lip tremble, and everything is done through the wonderful Atypical cast. With four seasons, it’s a great show to binge. Genuinely one of the best shows on Netflix.

With all these awesome Netflix TV shows, it might be hard to pick just one. But, I can assure you that whatever you go with, you’ll have a great time watching, whether you’re laughing or crying. Now, if you don’t mind me, I’m going to watch Glee again.