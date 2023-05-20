Queen Charlotte Fans Are Crying In The Club Over Viral TikTok Pointing Out A Tragically Sweet Detail About The Bridgerton Spinoff

The Bridgerton spinoff Queen Charlotte has quickly risen to power, just like the young queen herself. The series has consistently remained on Netflix's Top 10 chart since its release at the beginning of May, and since it’s unknown when the third season of Bridgerton will come out, it’s been keeping fans occupied with its emotional story and deep attention to detail. As if Queen Charlotte wasn’t already sad enough though, fans are now crying after noticing a tragic yet sweet detail about the spinoff.

Although there were details about Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story that we knew, it was hard to know every little thing before the limited series premiered. That’s why when a TikTok pointed out a hidden meaning of the Qureen's clothes in the Netflix series, tears were immediately flowing. Despite the Regency era, Queen Charlotte still wore outdated clothing styles from the Georgian era, from when she was a young queen. The video hypothesized that it’s because she wanted to comfort George and make her more recognizable, and that may just be the most heartbreaking thing I’ve heard.

The premise of Queen Charlotte follows the queen’s rise to power, including her relationship and marriage with King George, which later puts a focus on George’s mental illness and his deteriorating condition. Seeing Charlotte stay in Georgian-era style clothing because she wants to keep George around for as long as she could makes the story even more tragic, as it shows how much she really cared for and loved him. Fans are appropriately crying because of it, and posted their emotional thoughts in the comments:

She’s still his queen. Frozen in time, waiting for him. 💕 - cv

💕 - Just like how Brimsley told her that she has remained frozen in time😭 -Rebeka Tokovic

’Just George. Farmer George. Come, hide from the Heavens with me.’ -MyDarlingM4Ever

And she keeps him hidden not because she’s embarrassed but because he didn’t want his condition on display 😭😭😭 -Kelly

The final scenes mixing the young and older versions of the King and Queen simply BROKE ME! 🥺🥺🤧😭😭-daikunyc

It’s clear that fans have been pretty emotional since the series dropped, and this TikTok made the tears fall even faster. Reviews for Queen Charlotte were in the queen’s favor, and fans have also been loving it. While it's bound to make you cry, even over the smallest of details, that tragic and sweet love story between Charlotte and George has left many in love with the duo and this limited series.

Since the series was only meant to be limited, the six episodes will be all that fans will be get of Queen Charlotte’s story. However, in this case, that might be a good thing considering how emotional it made fans feel. That’s not to say that they won’t still include some of it in future seasons of Bridgerton, whether it be focusing more on the Queen and King in the present or flashing back. The royals' story has always been a relevant arc in the series, and with the love the limited show has received, I could see them showing more of Charlotte and George in the flagship show.

It's highly likely this won’t be the last time a Bridgerton series will make fans cry, but as of now, there’s no telling when Season 3 of Bridgerton will premiere. In the meantime, fans will have to stick with watching previous seasons and Queen Charlotte with a Netflix subscription to keep occupied. Or perhaps they could check out the Bridgerton books to get a better understanding of the beloved characters and their stories.