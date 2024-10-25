’I Talked To Reese And Riley.’ Stevie Nicks Pitched A Wonderful, Wishful Idea For Daisy Jones And The Six Season 2, And Where Do I Sign Up?

One of the most exciting projects to come out in the TV sphere over the last several years has been the limited series Daisy Jones & The Six. The project is based on a wonderful book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which is in itself loosely inspired by the lives and careers of the band members of Fleetwood Mac. As such, singer Stevie Nicks was a little reticent to watch the series at first, but once she did, what sprung forth was an idea for a sequel. Needless to say, this is an intriguing prospect.

Why Stevie Nicks Was Reluctant To Watch Daisy Jones & The Six

It isn’t exactly unusual for a celebrity to have a negative reaction to a project detailing or supposedly based on their personal lives. Erik Menendez recently slammed Ryan Murphy’s take on the story of his parents’ murder at the hands of him and his brother. Elvis’ family was not happy about the recent Austin Butler biopic (intriguingly a family in which Daisy Jones lead Riley Keough is a part of), either. So this type of thing does crops up fairly frequently.

Nicks said she was determined to avoid watching the series with her Amazon Prime Video subscription , but then she got sucked in, telling Rolling Stone :

I didn’t even want to see it, because I thought I was going to hate it so much. I had Covid when I saw it. I was in my condo in Los Angeles, and I can remember saying, “Am I just watching my life go by?

Eventually she came around to the idea and admitted publicly she threw Daisy Jones on . After watching, she noted there are certainly differences between herself and Daisy Jones, played by Keough, but ultimately, she still thinks there would be more material to mine in Season 2.

Stevie Nicks’ Idea For A Sequel Has To Do With A Lindsey Buckingham-Centric Storyline

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were known for their chemistry and friction in Fleetwood Mac, much in the same way Billy Dunne and Daisy Jones exist alongside one another but often very far apart. Nicks also told the outlet there was a time she wanted to get back into the studio and do another album with Buckingham. In real life, it never came to fruition, but given the way Daisy Jones & The Six ended , there’s absolutely no reason a Season 2 could not live out that fantasy.

I wish that it could go into what if… had Billy come back after Billy’s wife died and knocked on her door, and they decided to make that last record that I always hoped that Lindsey and I would make. That would make a fantastic second season.

Honestly, I could not agree with Stevie Nicks more. While Season 1 really does kind of have a perfect ending, if the show were to come back, this would be a good way to do it.

In real life, Nicks says she gave Lindsey Buckingham “about 300 million chances” and the last time she even spoke with him was at Christine McVie’s celebration of life in 2022 . But in the fantasy world of Daisy Jones, there’s plenty of room for more band drama. Though, while she talked to producer Reese Witherspoon and Riley Keough about the idea, it’s hard telling if it will get off the ground.

I talked to Reese and Riley about it, and they loved the idea, but everybody’s so busy. Riley’s on her way to becoming a big movie star. But maybe one of these days, they’ll do it. Until I saw Daisy Jones & The Six, I would have never thought it was even possible to emulate our life.

I will just directly say: What petition do I need to write to get this idea moving forward? I know Sukie Waterhouse is busy with her music career (and new baby with Robert Pattinson ) and Riley Keough has a bunch of new projects – including a Noah Bombach movie – on the way. But I would hope everyone loved this project enough to make the time for more, should an excellent script come along. And as a member of the audience myself, I definitely know there’s an appetite from the fans for new episodes, even if there's not a Taylor Jenkins Reid book to compare them to.

We’ll keep ya posted.