Suki Waterhouse Shares First Look At Her Little ‘Angel' With Robert Pattinson After Birth Reports

Edward Cullen is a dad. Get your Renesmee jokes out now, assuming you didn’t get your fill back when it was first confirmed that Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were expecting a child. That child is now with us, and following the new family being spotted out in public, Waterhouse has made an official post announcing the birth, while still keeping things significantly private.

Waterhouse took to Instagram to welcome the new “angel” with an image of the new mom holding the baby. Baby, however, is still well hidden in Mom’s arms, so we don’t really get to see them. The family has thus far kept any details quiet, including the child’s name. The picture is even a bit washed out, which may or may not have been intentional, but makes discerning any detail that much more difficult. Still, it’s no less a beautiful picture of a new mom and her child. Check it out.

A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) A photo posted by on

We certainly don’t need those details, so this is the perfect way to make a public announcement while still keeping the child private. There’s going to be enough public interest in the child of Robert Pattinson that mom and dad will likely go to significant lengths to ensure that the child has as normal an upbringing as possible.

The post is, of course, flooded with comments from fans and friends congratulating Suki Waterhouse on the new addition to the family. Celebs from Alyssa Milano to Paris Hilton to Halsey are sending their well wishes. We here at CinemaBlend certainly add our own.

In the months since the announcement of the new baby, there have been indications that Pattinson and Waterhouse have been shifting strongly into family mode. Pattinson recently sold his home in Hollywood and there have been rumors the pair are officially engaged. Whether or not the rumors are true, it certainly appears that the new family is happy to be together.

With the new baby now here Robert Pattinson is probably quite happy that The Batman II has been delayed a year. The movie is taking a bit longer than anticipated, which is bad news for fans, but good news for the new dad who probably wants to spend as much time at home as he possibly can. Mom is presumably also quite happy that Dad doesn’t have to run off and make a movie anytime soon.

While paparazzi will likely be all over the new family, we can expect that Pattinson and Waterhouse won’t be in the public eye as much as usual for a while. There will be plenty of opportunities for people to see the new baby in the months and years to come and hopefully, the new parents will have a, relatively, peaceful next few months.