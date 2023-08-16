Reese Witherspoon, Riley Keough And More Respond After Stevie Nicks Admits She's Finally Seen Daisy Jones And The Six

It’s no secret that Daisy Jones and The Six is loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac, Rumors, the story of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham and the band’s infamous breakup. The book’s author, Taylor Jenkins Reid has always been open about this fact. Now, months after the Prime Video adaptation of the bestselling novel made its debut, Stevie Nicks has finally shared her thoughts on the show. And her reaction led to many heartfelt and sweet comments from those involved with the series, including Reese Witherspoon , Riley Keough , Jenkins Reid and more.

Months after the series premiered on the 2023 TV schedule , Stevie Nicks posted a sweet photo from the show along with a heartfelt and candid caption about what Daisy Jones and The Six meant to her on Instagram . The rock star wrote:

Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue…

After she posted many of the actors from the Daisy Jones and The Six cast commented on her post, including Daisy Jones herself, Riley Keough, who wrote:

😍😍😍😱😱😱😱😱🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reese Witherspoon also chimed in. Her company Hello, Sunshine helmed the adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book, and she served as an executive producer. She was elated to see the Fleetwood Mac member’s enthusiasm for the series, as she commented:

Oh my stars , Stevie !! ✨This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!

The author of Daisy Jones and The Six also reposted Nicks' post on her Instagram stories , highlighting Keough specifically:

(Image credit: Taylor Jenkins Reid's Instagram)

Others from the cast of the Prime Video show also commented to show their love for Stevie Nicks and her post. Check them out:

Sam Claflin: blessings [heart hands emoji]

blessings [heart hands emoji] Camila Morrone: ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Suki Waterhouse: ❤️ [tears welling happy emoji]

[tears welling happy emoji] Nabiyah Be: ❤️❤️❤️

Seeing the actors behind Billy Dunne, Camila Dunne, Karen Sirko and Simone Jackson, respectively, comment on Nicks’ post goes to show how much this cast cares about this rock ‘n roll story, and the band who partially inspired it. I’d guess that having the stamp of approval from the Fleetwood Mac member is a compliment that lives on the level of getting nominated for an Emmy and being dubbed as one of the best shows on Amazon Prime .

You can feel the Fleetwood Mac influence in Daisy Jones and The Six, it’s palpable. From the best original songs in the Prime series sounding like songs they could have been on Rumours, to the turbulent yet magnetic relationship between Billy and Daisy, to Daisy’s sense of fashion, it’s like the band’s story and vibe is oozing from the show. Nicks’ comments confirm this theory too, as she wrote that she “felt like a ghost watching [her] own story.”