Daisy Jones And The Six Ending: A Key Way The Series Provides Satisfying Closure

Major spoilers for Dasiy Jones and The Six ahead.

From the jump, we know that Daisy Jones and The Six will not end well. We’re warned that this is the story of a band whose music made them famous, but their breakup is what makes them legendary, and at the center of this story are Daisy Jones, Billy Dunne and Camila Dunne. The love triangle and constant will-they-won't-they relationship between The Six's lead singers is the main point of contention throughout the series. However, in the final moments, as the band is reflecting on their time together, Camila gives Daisy and Billy one final message which leads to an ending that is slightly different from how the book ends, and it provides the satisfying closure we were likely all hoping for.

How The Book Ends

Taylor Jenkins Reid's book, Daisy Jones and The Six (opens in new tab) , ends with Billy thanking his daughter Julia -- who is also the person interviewing all the band members in the book -- for asking him about his past. He talks about how tragic it was that Camila died so early, and he thinks about how it’s crazy that the band is still relevant all these years later. Billy’s last words in the book are about the band, and he says “we were pretty good.” Then the final line of the book, before the final note, Daisy says:

We were great. We were really great.

While you might think that’s where the book ends, there’s one last surprise. The final section of the book, titled “One Last Thing Before I Go,” is an email from Camila to her daughters. The subject line is “Your Dad,” and the message is about what she wants Billy to do after she’s gone. She tells the girls to give their dad time, and she tells them that Billy should call Daisy Jones. Her final words are:

Tell your father I said at the very least, the two of them owe me a song.

Daisy Jones and The Six , the series , ends in essentially the same way, Camila gets the last word. However, unlike the novel, this show leaves less to the imagination, providing us with a satisfying moment of closure that isn’t in the book, and it was perfect.

The Satisfying Way The Series Provided More Closure

When you finish Daisy Jones and The Six, the book, we ultimately don’t know if Billy ever went to Daisy. However, in the show, we get that closure, and it’s perfect.

In the final minutes of the finale, Julia asks Daisy if she’d ever “want to do it again,” meaning work with Billy. Daisy cautiously answers saying she doesn't know how Camila would have felt about that, and Julia says “I do.” Following that moment we hear Camila telling Julia what she’d like Billy and Daisy to know (but more on that later), and as the two watch the footage they both have massive grins on their faces. We then see a flashforward of Billy walking up to Daisy’s house, clean-shaven like he was in the ‘70s. He knocks on the door and Daisy opens it, and they're both beaming, excited about what’s to come.

While we get this sense of closure in a way in the book when Camila encourages him to go to her, getting to actually see Billy and Daisy reconcile after all these years is so satisfying. It shows that deep down these two characters really did always care for each other, and they both know that they produce incredible music together.

These final moments both literally and figuratively open a new door that hints at the idea that now that both Billy and Daisy have worked out their own issues, and truly found themselves, maybe they could finally love each other. Even though we don’t see Billy and Daisy say anything to each other, the looks on their faces say it all: after everything they’ve been through it’s like they’re telling each other “baby, look at us now.”

While this is the final moment we see, it’s not the last thing we hear, because what makes this ending truly perfect is that Camila gets the last word.

Camila Gets The Last Word, And I Loved It

The fact that Camila gets the final word of Daisy Jones and The Six is one of my favorite aspects of this ending. Camila is the rock of this story, she’s the reason Billy survives, she’s the reason Daisy joins the band, she’s the reason for a lot of things, and giving her the final word proves that point and gives her the respect she deserves.

In those final moments, as Billy reconnects with Daisy a voice-over plays of Camila telling Julia to make sure both lead singers of The Six hear her message and go back to each other. She notes that she and Billy “chose each other,” and that “nothing in life is as simple as we want it to be.” This leads her to her final point:

So one day, when he’s ready, tell your father to give Daisy Jones a call. And tell Daisy Jones to answer. But at the very least, those two still owe me a song.

These final moments reiterate how Camila instigated and sensed every major moment in this story. From knowing that Graham and Karen were together to convincing Daisy to join the band and leave it, she’s been there the whole time, and it’s only fitting that she’s the one who causes the final moment between Billy and Daisy.

While chatting with The Daisy Jones and The Six cast , CinemaBlend asked Camila Morrone about how her character is able to spot, call and instigate just about every major moment of the band’s career. The actress agreed with this, and said:

I think that kind of like a sixth sense of just having this deep awareness of everything that's happening in a room is so unique to her. I think that if you look back at the show, like Camila spots and calls, everything, everything that happens before it happens. And I think that that's a really special ability that not everyone has to kind of really gauge people to read them to be in tune with people's energy. And it seems that she always kind of knows the right path and the way forward.

This honorary sixth member of The Six proved time and time again throughout the series just how strong, optimistic and influential she was. Even though Camila dies before Julia can finish the documentary about the band, she still gets the last word, and she is the reason Billy goes to visit Daisy. So, not only do we get closure regarding the couple that never was, we are also reminded of just how important Camila is to this story, and how she ultimately helped save both Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne.

Between Billy and Daisy reuniting and Camila’s final message for the duo at the end of Daisy Jones and The Six, the Amazon Prime series (opens in new tab) provides closure in the most satisfying way, and it leaves this whirlwind of a story on the high note I was hoping for.