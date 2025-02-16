I Rewatched All Of Cobra Kai For The Finale, And I'm Not Surprised At Who I Connected With Now

So I totally agree – Cobra Kai for life and all that. But I have to admit that my love of the show has changed over time.

Don’t get me wrong – I’m a massive lover of the Karate Kid movies and have been a fan of Cobra Kai for many years now. With the last part of the final season releasing on the 2025 Netflix schedule , it was only a matter of time before I decided to binge the entire series to prepare for the show's finale.

Of course, the series is fun. Honestly, it had been a while since I had seen the first episodes, and I still enjoyed watching them. But truthfully, I found myself connecting to a character this time around that I’m actually not that surprised about, and I knew I needed to talk about it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When I First Watched The Show, I Was Here For The Drama

When Cobra Kai first came out, I was still in college, which is hard to believe at this point.

But of course, I was here for the drama. I still am, but there was something about the first few seasons that just got to me in the best way because it felt like there was something dramatic happening at every moment.

We went from former rivals turning to reluctant allies to past enemies and more showing up. Teenagers were going from person to person and dating new people each season. It was an endless drama fest.

For someone like me, it’s what keeps us watching, which isn’t that surprising. It's a great series and one of the best shows to binge on Netflix, but a big reason why is totally because of the drama, and I recognize that. But, there is someone who I found myself connecting to in a certain way that I need to talk about.

(Image credit: Netflix)

But Now, I’m With Amanda LaRusso – Why Is Everyone Fighting About EVERYTHING?

Yeah, I’m sorry. Can we all take a breather?

I remember when I first watched the series. I chuckled at her reactions to everything but always said, “Oh, she doesn’t understand. This is how rivalries work. It makes sense that everyone would get so heated.”

Now, I totally agree with her. In more ways than one.

There are so many moments on this show that make me wonder how more things didn’t get destroyed. Amanda, at so many points, has said that this kind of stuff shouldn’t run so deep and truthfully, it really shouldn’t. For example, during the Season 3 finale with all the kids fighting in that house – that shouldn’t have happened.

Like, at all.

I don’t care how you want to spin it or in which direction, but at the end of the day, the kids were literally breaking and destroying valuable property over what? KARATE?

I’m sorry, but trying to be the sole dojo in the Valley should never be that intense. I know that most of the time, this stuff is played up for drama and to keep people watching, but I can’t help but agree with Amanda. At a certain point, when does it become enough? When can people finally stop fighting? It’s too much, and I’m honestly surprised that more people weren't seriously hurt, like Miguel in Season 2.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Karate Fights Are Still Fun, But Everything Could Have Been Solved Differently

I’m not trying to say that a show about karate shouldn’t have fights. Obviously, it should. This is Cobra Kai we’re talking about. I myself have written a list of the best Cobra Kai fights . I love the choreography.

I’m one of the first who is looking forward to the next Karate Kid movie that’s releasing later this year on the 2025 movie schedule . I even asked Ralph Macchio what he loves about this franchise because I adore it so much.

But, there’s fighting…and then there’s too much.

By the time the series came to a close, without spoiling anything, some conflicts were resolved with words rather than fists, which is really what I wanted to see. We all need some closure and character development instead of just middle-aged men punching each other until they’re near-death.

Even so, the idea that most of the issues in this show have translated into fights that have literally destroyed so many lives is problematic. I’m all for a good tussle, but come on – can we please have some civility before someone is killed?

Honestly, I feel like a buzzkill, but I just needed to express my opinion. Maybe there are others who completely disagree with me (and Amanda). That’s alright, but at least I said what I wanted to say, and now I can watch the end of this series with a clear conscience.