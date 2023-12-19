After Rumors Swirled Jamie Foxx's On-Set Outbursts Led Cameron Diaz To Re-Retire, She Spoke About Working On Back In Action

Cameron Diaz hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2014’s Annie, but that will soon change. Netflix subscribers can look forward to her re-teaming with Annie co-star Jamie Foxx for one of the many upcoming entries on the Netflix movie schedule, Back in Action. However, following rumors swirling that Foxx’s on-set outbursts resulted in Diaz deciding to retire from acting again, she’s now set the record straight and opened up about what it was really like working with him on this feature.

While stopping by the Lipstick on the Rim podcast to talk about her organic wine brand Avaline with business partner Katherine Power, Diaz briefly discussed her time on Back in Action. She complimented the man for her work ethic and expressed her frustration about the claims surrounding the production as follows:

I had a blast. Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun. I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set. At the time, you just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?' Jamie is like the cheerleader for the entire crew, and everybody loves him. We have so much fun on the set with him, and he’s just a professional on every level.

For those who missed the rumors from late March 2023, it was reported by The Sun that Jamie Foxx has a “major meltdown” on the Back in Action set that resulted in four members of the production being fired. The article’s unnamed source added that “some people working on it are totally fed up with how this has played out and Jamie has become pretty unpopular.” This alleged “meltdown” occurred a few weeks before Foxx was hospitalized to an undisclosed “medical complication,” which required body doubles to be used in order to finish his remaining scenes.

Well, according to Cameron Diaz, there weren’t any issues with Jamie Foxx whatsoever during the making of Back in Action, and the actress known from movies like The Mask and Charlie’s Angels is irritated by the claims circulating around Jamie Foxx’s behavior. Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean Diaz still isn’t considering re-retiring from acting, as it had also ben reported that the “back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her” and she “hates being away” from her son Radix. But if Diaz does step away from the performing spotlight again, clearly Foxx won’t have had any part to play in that decision.

No specific plot details for Back in Action have been revealed yet, but Seth Gordon directed the movie and wrote the script with Brendan O’Brien, and Diaz and Foxx’s co-stars include Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott and Jamie Demetriou. There’s also no word on when it will be released, though it seems like it will eventually end up somewhere on the 2024 movies calendar. For now, if you’d like to see Diaz and Foxx acting together, stream Annie with your Hulu subscription, provided you have a Starz add-on.