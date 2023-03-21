Will Cameron Diaz Re-Retire After Her New Movie With Jamie Foxx?

Cameron Diaz is a beloved American actresses, which is why there were many disappointed fans when the There’s Something About Mary star announced she would be retiring from acting. But Diaz surprised the world when she decided to return to the big screen for the upcoming action-comedy Back in Action alongside Jaime Foxx. Now there is much speculation about the actress's retirement status.

After leaving the spotlight, Diaz’s return to acting was more than welcome, and contributed towards the excitement for the upcoming film. However, The Daily Mail recently reported that Back in Action likely won’t pave the way for more films from the movie star. She reportedly has no interest in continuing to work in Hollywood, and misses her time away from her son while on set. The outlet claimed:

These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix. Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world.

This is certainly an understandable reason for leaving the movie business. Working on a film set requires lots of crazy hours, and sometimes long shoots in different locations can take an actor away from the home for extended periods of time. Diaz is clearly a dedicated mom that likely doesn’t want to be taken away from her child. While fans will certainly miss her if Back in Action is a one time thing, I’m sure her son misses her too.

Diaz retired from acting back in 2014 after playing Miss Hannigan in the reimagined Annie film. She stepped away for personal reasons, without the intention of making another film. During her retirement the performer became an entrepreneur, and created her own wine brand Avaline. Back in Action seemingly caught her eye many years later, and is reprising her collaboration with Jamie Foxx in the Netflix film. The film features an A-list ensemble cast, which also includes Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, and Fleabag’s Andrew Scott. The movie has wrapped filming and is set to hit streaming in 2023.

Diaz isn’t the only actor who decided to step away from the business while still at the top of their game. Daniel Day Lewis famously retired from acting after Phantom Thread in 2017. Sandra Bullock is also temporarily taking a break from the biz to spend more time with her family. Clearly the business can take a lot out of incredibly talented performers who seek a more quiet life. I’m glad Diaz is happy with Hollywood in the rearview, however I’m still holding out hope for a sequel to The Holiday.

Back in Action doesn’t have a release date quite yet, but will likely be available to stream with a Netflix subscription sometime this year. For more films hitting the platform in the near future, make sure to consult our 2023 Netflix movie release schedule.