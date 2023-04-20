RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 Cast List Has Been Ru-vealed, And The Choices Are Giving Me Life

It's almost hard to believe it, but RuPaul's Drag Race has been on the air for well over a decade. What started as a scrappy show that could ended up being a global sensation that has won countless Emmy awards for its flagship series. Season 15 recently ended its run on MTV (albeit with shorter episodes), and while the finale was airing it as revealed that another season of All Stars was coming May 12 for those with a Paramount+ subscription. The cast has just been revealed, and the group of queens is truly giving me life. Although there are some Season 15 girls I'm hoping to see on All Stars in the future.

While the Drag Race fandom loves the original series, All Stars (opens in new tab) is fun because it's full of queens we know and love. They've also usually got way more expensive costumes and wigs thanks to their time on the road. The cast for All Stars 8 definitely look amazing in their newly-released promo looks from Instagram, which can be seen below. The cast is as follows:

Alexis Michelle (Season 9)

Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5)

Darienne Lake (Season 5)

Heidi N Closet (Season 12)

Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9)

Jessica Wild (Season 2)

Jimbo (Canada's Drag Race Season 1, UK vs The World)

Kahanna Montrese (Season 11)

Kandy Muse (Season 13)

Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 5)

LaLa Ri (Season 13)

Naysha Lopez (Season 8)

Um sign, me up. This is a group of girl from all across Drag Race herstory, dating all the way back to Season 2 (which has always been my favorite). I'm looking at you, Jessica Wild! Add in plenty of strong personalities and even an international queen, and it seems like All Stars 8 is going to be a wild ride. Luckily, we don't have to wait long before the queens sashay onto our screen. You can check out their gorgeous promo image below, with every single one of them looking killer.

Aside from seeing the queens with even more fabulous wardrobes (and usually at least a touch of plastic surgery), All Stars is always fun because it's a group of huge personalities. The casting department didn't miss with this gaggle of queens, and hopefully there will be a healthy amount of shade and drama involved in the forthcoming episodes. Let's break down some of the A+ choices.

One queen guaranteed to make great TV is one Kandi Muse. On top of being funny in her confessionals, her battle with Tamisha Iman from Season 13 was one of the most iconic moments of that entire season. It was juicy enough that their voices can be heard in the intro for future seasons of Untucked. Darienne Lake also had delightful feuds with both Ben DeLaCreme and Courtney Act during Season 5.

There's also some girls on the cast who we didn't get to se enough of during their first time on RuPaul's Drag Race. Kahanna Montrese and Jaymes Mansfield both placed in 13th on their respective seasons, and have grown a ton since that time. I'm also thrilled about seeing Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and LaLa Ri get a second chance. Let's just hope the latter queen stays away from paper bags this time. And with Jimbo on the cast there's also going to be a healthy amount of delightful chaos.

RuPauls' Drag Race All Stars will premiere its new season May 12th on Paramount+. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.