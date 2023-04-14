5 RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Contestants Who Need To Be On All-Stars

There are popular reality competition shows, and then there's RuPaul's Drag Race. The Emmy-winning series is about to end its whopping 15th season on the air, which doesn't include various spinoffs and international iterations. As a new winner is crowned, the fans are already looking forward to the next installment of All-Stars. And there are five Season 15 Contestants who I think need to be on a future season of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. Racers, start your engines!

Every new season of RuPaul's Drag Race is ferociously consumed by the fans. But for many of us, All-Stars is even more exciting. We get to see fan-favorite queens back on the runway, usually with far more expensive wigs and costumes (plus the occasional bout of plastic surgery). And there are a few queens from Season 15 who I think would be perfect, and including the first boot and even some finalists. Hey, it was a good group of girls!

Irene Dubois

Irene Dubois joins the likes of iconic Drag Race queens who were eliminated first, starting with the truly iconic Season 1 queen Victoria "Porkchop" Parker. Irene got the boot after her talent show act went off rather less well than she'd hoped, marking the first Season 15 diva to pack her bags, and in a much shorter episode. And as such, we didn't get to see much of her drag on the show; she didn't return until the reunion last week.

I was personally super bummed Irene Dubois go so early, and for a variety of reasons. Aside from her perspective on drag and clear makeup skills, Irene was great TV in Episode 1, throwing shade in both The Werk Room and her talking head interviews. This stands out in a time where a lot of contestants are too scared of fan backlash, and she'd no doubt help spice up a future season of Drag Race All-Stars.

Salina EsTitties

Speaking of Drag Race contestants with amazing personalities, Season 15 (which unfortunately didn't see the return of Kornbread) just wouldn't have been the same without one Salina EsTitties. Her name alone shows what a great sense of humor the 32 year-old entertainer has, and she was one of the most lovable and charismatic queens to compete in the most recent season. Honestly, that Free Willy reference she made during Marcia and Anetra's lip sync will forever live in my mind.

All queens end up having a glow-up when they return for RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars, thanks to seeing themselves on TV and earning way larger performance fees from the gigs. Since Salina got some flak from the judges on the runway, I bet she would come back with a vengeance for All-Stars. She's already a captivating performer, and you really can't come for her mug. Talk about a make-up artist.

Marcia Marcia Marcia

While Salina was praised for her make-up during Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, the same was not true for Marcia Marcia Marcia. Another queen with a delightful drag name, she came relatively new to drag, but with a performing background that included the Off-Broadway production of Kinky Boots. And she showed off those skills in the Talent Show, as well as her lip sync performances throughout the season.

Marcia seems like an obvious choice to return for Drag Race All-Stars, if only because she was one half of Season 15's most amazing lip sync. Her battle against Anetra to Doja Cat's single "Boss Bitch" was absolutely thrilling, with the two queen showing off a ton of gymnastic and dancing talents. I have to assume that her work in Season 15 would light a fire under her for a future season. And smart money says her make-up would go through a transformation as well.

Luxx Noir London

Now we're getting into the portion of this list that includes finalists from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15. These are the girls that we spent the longest with, and whose full wardrobe was on display on the main stage. While I'd love to see any of the four of them return for All-Stars, there are two in particular who want back on my TV screen soon rather than later.

Luxx Noir London is most certainly in that category. The 23 year-old New Jersey native came into the Werk Room oozing confidence, and immediately having a clash with Irene Dubois over the length of her human hair unit. Throughout the season she made countless references to Drag Race herstory, showing what a superfan she was before getting on the show herself.

Luxx brought it to the runway every single episode, even bringing RuPaul to tears when rocking an homage to the Emmy winning host's past. She was also not afraid to clash with her fellow contestants, and was hilarious in her interviews. Add in her participation in various "gates" throughout the season, and she really provided everything you wanted in a Drag Race girl. Now make her an All-Star!

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Personally, I have found Mistress Isabelle Brooks to be hands down the most entertaining queen from Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race. In addition to being utterly gorgeous with a mug that simply won't quit, she was by far the biggest pot stirrer in the cast. That's not a read; it's actually part of why I'm watching the show to begin with.

On top of narrating the season with her various "eras" (yes, I'm crediting her with Taylor Swift's current tour) MIB was absolutely killer in her interviews. She had the perfect way of commenting on the drama of the competition, while keeping me consistently laughing. Then there was her Werk Room drama with fellow contestants like Loosey Laduca, which were some of the most explosive moments of the entire season. But she also showed her softer side by sharing her family trauma, and adopting TikTok stars Sugar and Spice as her Drag Daughters. And now I want to see her clash with icons from other seasons, especially those who are also unafraid to read their fellow contestants.

The most recent season of RuPaul's Drag Race aired on MTV, and it should be interesting to see where the next season of All-Stars ultimately lands. The franchise has a history of switching networks including Paramount+ and VH1, so only time will tell. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.