Rupert Grint Has The Big Harry Potter Reunion Coming Up, But Says His Mind Has Definitely Been Somewhere Else

The gang is almost all back together again! The big Harry Potter reunion for HBO Max is coming up, and there are some faces that I’ve really missed seeing under Hogwarts’ roof . Rupert Grint is naturally one of these heavily-anticipated actors, being a member of The Golden Trio and all. While the face of Ron Weasley may indeed be heading back to Hogwarts very soon, it sounds like his mind is somewhere completely different.

Rupert Grint, like some other Hogwarts alums, has become a father since his time portraying Ron Weasley. While that shouldn’t come as a shock, seeing as though the last Harry Potter film released a decade ago and a lot can happen in that time, it sure does show that The Golden Trio aren’t the same kids they were when their lives were embedded in the franchise .

In an interview with People , Rupert Grint expresses how much he loves being a father, and how it’s the only thing he really cares about now. Here’s what he says about his newfound fatherhood, exactly:

It's great. I'm absolutely loving being a dad. It's just the best thing. It's amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It's all I really care about, so it's been great.

Parenthood will do that to you. I can’t even count the amount of times I’ve been immersed in doing something on my own and been hit with a serious case of separation anxiety for my kid-- a kid who is generally only napping mere feet from me. When they’re not with you, you miss the little monsters.

Rupert Grint had a few months of filming recently, for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts and his streaming series Servant, which probably took him away from his 1-year-old more than he would have liked. Now that filming is complete on Season 3 of his Apple TV series Servant and the Harry Potter reunion is pretty much upon us, he can probably spend the majority of his time soaking up baby cuddle with his little one.

Even though the sure-to-be touching reunion between old castmates has already happened in real time, we’ll be able to start the New Year with tears of joy and nostalgia when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts drops to HBO Max on New Years Day . The Golden Trio will all be present, and they will be joined by a number of franchise favorites. Personally, I can’t wait to see Gary Oldman interacting with all the former kids he helped mold into the actors they are now .

The third season of Rupert Grint’s Servant will follow not too long after, premiering on Apple TV just a few weeks later on January 21st. While fatherhood probably impacted his role as the uncle of a creepy doll, he clearly much prefers spending time with his actual child. Probably the mark of a good parent.