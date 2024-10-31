Ryan Reynolds Was Living His Best Life At The Eras Tour, And His Sweet Reflection About It All Proves Why Taylor Swift's Show Is So Special

There’s just a little over a month left of the Eras Tour before it’s gone for good. While fans can look forward to upcoming Taylor Swift music and other projects from the pop phenomenon following the historic global tour, it’s also worth reflecting on the concerts' impact on tons of fans. One of those fans is Ryan Reynolds who shared his sweet thoughts after attending one of Swift’s last stops with his wife, Blake Lively.

Reynolds and Lively are longtime close friends of Taylor Swift. The singer loves them so much that she wrote songs on her album folklore that included their kids' names . So, of course, the actors and their children have been to the tour a few times. After the couple were previously spotted at her shows in Philadelphia and Madrid with their kids over the summer , they attended a recent New Orleans concert. Check out Reynolds’ experience:

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to share photos and videos from his latest (and maybe last time?) at the Eras Tour which took place at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. He took photos with Lively, the mother of one of Taylor Swift’s dancers, Kim Hamilton, and singer Rufus Wainwright while at the stadium show. He also had this to tell about the concert:

When I’m 95 yrs old and my wife and kids wheel me outside and into the sun so I can drink a sandwich, I’ll still be talking about seeing this show in New Orleans. Not just because it’s one of the best things I’ve seen/heard/felt. And not only because you see the staggering and positive economic impact this tour has on small businesses all over NOLA — a town that’s been thru so much for so long. The main reason I’ll never forget this show is because it brings people together in so many ways. And in 2024, (where that feeling is scarce as hell) it’s a special and incredibly rare thing.

Reynolds also added that he’s shot movies in NOLA for most of his career, and while it’s always a special place, being there during the Eras Tour has felt like the “Super Bowl and Mardi Gras had a baby with music.” As he continued in his sweet note:

I don’t understand the unimaginable work, care, talent and discipline [Taylor Swift] generates to create an experience like this because I’m not a scientist. It’s an athletic event and a collective cultural phenomenon. It’s gigantic but intimate. The only bummer is she can’t be in the audience to experience what everyone else sees and feels. To watch herself up there is something I wish she could know. But that isn’t physically possible and even if it were, you can’t just get tickets last minute.

Ryan Reynolds made sure to give Taylor Swift her flowers on social media, and he had such nice words for the singer.

As he shared, he thinks he’ll be talking about the show until his 90s given how incredible it was. He also spoke about how much Swift’s Eras Tour has boosted economies for various cities and been a beautiful phenomenon that has brought loads of people together in an “intimate” way. He wishes she could be an audience member at her own show, but I guess the closest she could get is by watching the Eras Tour movie, which is available to view with a Disney+ subscription .

Honestly, I couldn't agree more with the Deadpool actor. Objectively, Taylor Swift's shows have been a phenomenon, and it's been lovely to see so many Swifties come together to support her and each other.

