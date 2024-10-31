Ryan Reynolds Was Living His Best Life At The Eras Tour, And His Sweet Reflection About It All Proves Why Taylor Swift's Show Is So Special
The Deadpool star shares a supportive message about his friend, Taylor Swift.
There’s just a little over a month left of the Eras Tour before it’s gone for good. While fans can look forward to upcoming Taylor Swift music and other projects from the pop phenomenon following the historic global tour, it’s also worth reflecting on the concerts' impact on tons of fans. One of those fans is Ryan Reynolds who shared his sweet thoughts after attending one of Swift’s last stops with his wife, Blake Lively.
Reynolds and Lively are longtime close friends of Taylor Swift. The singer loves them so much that she wrote songs on her album folklore that included their kids' names. So, of course, the actors and their children have been to the tour a few times. After the couple were previously spotted at her shows in Philadelphia and Madrid with their kids over the summer, they attended a recent New Orleans concert. Check out Reynolds’ experience:
Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to share photos and videos from his latest (and maybe last time?) at the Eras Tour which took place at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. He took photos with Lively, the mother of one of Taylor Swift’s dancers, Kim Hamilton, and singer Rufus Wainwright while at the stadium show. He also had this to tell about the concert:
Reynolds also added that he’s shot movies in NOLA for most of his career, and while it’s always a special place, being there during the Eras Tour has felt like the “Super Bowl and Mardi Gras had a baby with music.” As he continued in his sweet note:
Ryan Reynolds made sure to give Taylor Swift her flowers on social media, and he had such nice words for the singer.
As he shared, he thinks he’ll be talking about the show until his 90s given how incredible it was. He also spoke about how much Swift’s Eras Tour has boosted economies for various cities and been a beautiful phenomenon that has brought loads of people together in an “intimate” way. He wishes she could be an audience member at her own show, but I guess the closest she could get is by watching the Eras Tour movie, which is available to view with a Disney+ subscription.
Honestly, I couldn't agree more with the Deadpool actor. Objectively, Taylor Swift's shows have been a phenomenon, and it's been lovely to see so many Swifties come together to support her and each other.
Taylor Swift is stopping next in Indianapolis from November 1st to 3rd before playing her final nine shows in Canada. However, Ryan Reynolds and I will be saying "Long Live" the Eras Tour forever.
