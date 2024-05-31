Eagle-Eyed Fans Caught Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively And A Couple Of Their Kids At Taylor Swift's Madrid Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has resumed the international leg of her Eras Tour over the past couple of weeks, treating the European Swifties to surprise songs (including mashups) and choosing special concertgoers to receive her “22” hat . She’s even made some huge changes to the setlist following the release of The Tortured Poets Department, and it seems her best friend Blake Lively had to check that out for herself. Fans in Madrid, Spain, saw Lively along with her husband Ryan Reynolds and a couple of their children taking in a show, and thank goodness they got the video to prove it.

The friendship between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively goes back years, and the Gossip Girl star shared some wholesome moments with her BFF on the first leg of her tour. But when it comes to Taylor, you can never get enough (am I right?), and there was no doubt from the looks of one fan’s tweet that Lively was having the time of her life at the Madrid show:

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hayley and Brian watching TaylorSwift performing in Madrid #TheErasTour 📸 blakelivelybrazil/Instagram pic.twitter.com/qNMmosuAM6May 31, 2024

Next to Blake Lively, you can see one of her four children, as the older members of the brood took in the show with their father Ryan Reynolds and the members of HAIM — who opened for Taylor Swift on some of her U.S. dates. Eagle-eyed Swifties were able to pick the celebs out of the sold-out crowd, posting:

ummm Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and the Haim sisters were at the Eras Tour Madrid tonight 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/i8x7NP01PpMay 31, 2024

Another video showed the family making their way to the VIP area, and I love how excited the girls look to be there!

Que hoy Ryan Reynolds y Blake Lively han vuelto a ver el #MadridTStheErasTour !!!! pic.twitter.com/W8Gf5QT1WPMay 30, 2024

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters have a special connection to Taylor Swift’s songs. The artist famously revealed the name of the couple’s third daughter in the folklore song “betty,” in which Swift sings about a teenage love triangle involving characters with Lively and Reynolds’ other two daughters’ names — James and Inez. How special that the singer got to introduce that song with her muses in the audience, as shown by one fan on X (Twitter) :

🎥 I With Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their kids in attendance, Taylor said that some of her favorite characters are James, Betty, and Inez! #MadridTStheErasTour #TaylorSwiftErasTourEspaña pic.twitter.com/sHub4ZN8NKMay 30, 2024

Blake Lively has shared the sweetest sentiments about Taylor Swift over the years — calling the singer "even better in real life" in one birthday tribute and incorporating her signature humor into her praise of Swift and Beyoncé . Those who were unaware of their friendship before might have caught a glimpse of Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman with Swift at one of the Kansas City Chiefs games last season. While the NFL broadcasters loved to show how the "Shake It Off" singer was there to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, they hilariously ignored the other A-listers in suite.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have even gotten roped into Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's public trolling of each other, as the Deadpool star shared a viral image last year in which someone Photoshopped his and Kelce's heads onto a photo of Swift and Lively. It was chilling. This friendship seems to be the purest thing, and it warms my heart to see Lively and the family showing up to support Swift in Madrid.

