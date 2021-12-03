Scarlett Johansson Exits Film With Chris Evans, But Now He’ll Reteam Up With A Knives Out Co-Star

For Marvel fans looking forward to that Black Widow/Captain America reunion, those dreams have been dashed, as Scarlett Johansson has exited the Apple TV+ adventure film Ghosted with Chris Evans. While fans may be disappointed, they may have another reason to watch the romantic adventure now. Johansson leaving the production has cleared the lane for an unexpected Knives Out reunion.

Deadline revealed that Chris Evans’ Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas will step into the female lead vacated by Scarlett Johansson. The Black Widow star left the romance film due to scheduling conflicts. The film is scheduled to start production in February 2022. The timing didn’t work for Johansson, so Ghosted producer David Ellison brought de Armas into the fold. As the cherry on top, the No Time to Die star will serve as an executive producer, with Evans serving as the film’s producer.

(Image credit: MGM)

This new reteaming between de Armas and Evans marked their second post-Knives Out collaboration. Ana de Armas and Chris Evans recently finished production on the Netflix action flick Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling. So clearly the two stars love working together. That seemed evident by the chemistry and dynamic they displayed in the acclaimed Rian Johnson-directed whodunit. Of course, viewers will have to wait until both films drop to see how different their dynamic will be in Ghosted.

While moviegoers will get the Knives Out reunion they desired, Scarlett Johansson’s exit left more questions than answers. Of course, scheduling conflicts come up all the time, but it may have hinted at other projects on the horizon. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed Johansson is back in the fold to produce a “top-secret” project after settling her headline-making lawsuit. Another reason for her departure might be tied to her involvement with the Salem’s Lot film adaptation. ScarJo has so much on her plate, in addition to being a new mother, so stepping away from the Apple TV+ film was probably the best option for her.

In any case, ScarJo’s loss became Ana de Armas’ gain, and the No Time to Die star has been on a roll lately when it comes to booking parts. She is currently in talks to star in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina. In addition to The Gray Man and Ghosted, Ana de Armas will also headline two films – the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde and thriller Deep Water – in 2022. As The Gray Man star’s presence continues to increase, the world needs to be ready for a full de Armas takeover.

Right now, it is unclear who else has been cast or when Ghosted will be released. Until the adventure romance arrives on Apple TV+, audiences will see Ana de Armas next in Deep Water, which arrives in theaters on January 14, 2022. You can catch her standout performance in No Time to Die on Prime Video.