The Night Agent Season 2 Is Finally Coming, But I Only Just Realized The Netflix Show Is Making A Big Pivot

I’m a huge Night Agent fan after having happened upon the series during a binge-watching session some time shortly after Season 1 was released. While I don’t think it’s a perfect show , I’ve been really jazzed for Season 2, which impressive for me, particularly considering I’m impatient and we’ve been waiting for new episodes for over a year and a half now. Despite my enthusiasm and having seen the Night Agent Season 2 trailer, I only just realized how big of a pivot the Netflix drama is making for its second round on the Netflix schedule .

The first season of The Night Agent focused on Peter Sutherland’s work as a Night Agent in the White House. At the very end of the first season, the character, played by Gabriel Basso uncovered a conspiracy, saved the day and was offered a full time position as a Night Agent.

The last we saw him, he was no longer tied to a desk with a phone and was set to go on missions in his newly-appointed role. Apparently this means that in Season 2 we’ll expand out beyond the show’s DC location and move to locations like New York and Thailand. So, the series as a whole is set to go fully international. What that means for other members of the cast (namely Rose Larkin) remains unclear.

Intriguingly, Netflix has been reticent to reveal a lot about this newly international approach. We basically only know the show will be shifting thanks to a couple of shots in the trailer (see below), info about filming locations, and posts cast members like Gabriel Basso shared themselves, which have included sightseeing in NYC and more. (And perhaps which would have clued me in had I been paying better attention.)

While Season 1 was based on a book by Matthew Quirk, a second book was not written after its 2019 release. So, unlike Reacher or even Slow Horses, which base new seasons on books, the skies the limit to the plot for Season 2. Netflix seems to be taking full advantage of that, but how is still a question. So far, we’ve only gotten the vague teaser for the series which is heavily action-y but tells us almost nothing about the plot. I suppose a slow burn makes sense, given it’s set to air on the 2025 TV schedule and not this year.

Of course, I’m super interested in what a shift from DC could mean, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we know more. For now, if you haven't caught the series, give it a whirl with your Netflix subscription. There's still plenty of time to get on board.