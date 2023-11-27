Selena Gomez Dropped Some Sweet Photos With Only Murders In The Building Co-Stars Steve Martin And Martin Short, And Now I Miss The Show Even More

If you’re anything like me, then life has largely become a series of gaps in existence in between seasons of Only Murders in the Building. OK, maybe that’s something of an exaggeration. However, it is one of my favorite shows out there. So bunch of images recently posted by Selena Gomez of “The Trio,” that aren’t even of the show itself, still have me wishing the next season was here right now.

The actress posted a series of pics to Instagram, most of which are just of her with either Steve Martin, Martin Short or both. But every picture has them smiling and clearly just loving being in each other’s company. This is one of the most wonderful on-screen teams, and I need more of it as soon as possible. Scroll down to see the post for yourself and try not to get in your feelings about the show being on hiatus:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

Few trios are as iconic as those three, and I'm eager to see more of them. Thankfully, we know that we’re getting another season of the show. That’s a good thing not only because I just want more of the show, but also because the Only Murders Season 3 ending dropped a brutal cliffhanger. Avid viewers surely know that in the episode, one of the show’s more entertaining recurring characters. Clearly, just being in the Arconia is a bad idea if you want to keep on living.

We’ve known for years that Steve Martin and Martin Short were an amazing duo. I’ve been personally been a fan of theirs, both as a duo and as individual performers, for as long as I can remember. But who could have known that the person missing to complete the set was Selena Gomez? The three are absolutely perfect foils for each other, while still loving each other and making the main characters' relationship the real centerpiece of the show -- more so than whatever mystery they are attempting to solve.

In an era where so many streaming shows don’t survive a single season, Only Murders has thrived, meaning there was no question in anybody’s mind that it would continue. It seems likely that the only thing that will ultimately end the show is the creators and stars making the choice to wrap things up. Because the show’s quality has remained strong through all three previous seasons.

We don’t know when Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building will arrive. Previous seasons have started in late summer, but there's reason to be worried we may have to wait a bit longer this time around. It is possible the strikes may have pushed that window back since writers could not get to work until the labor dispute was resolved. As long as get our big three back together again though, and maybe some cool celebrities joining the Only Murders cast, fans will be happy whenever it happens. As you soak in the photos of Selena Gomez and her crew, use a Hulu subscription to watch all three seasons now.