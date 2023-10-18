Only Murders In The Building Season 4: What We Know So Far About The Next Installment

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is confirmed, and yes, we are excited, so let's talk about what we know.

Hulu's best original shows have been a massive success for the platform. Some of my favorites have been The Great (which was unfortunately cancelled after three seasons ), The Handmaid's Tale, or even Pen15, but I don't believe there's been another show that has captured my interest as much as Only Murders in the Building.

The series, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, has been running for three seasons now and tells the story of podcasters who try to solve murders that occur in their building. And now, a fourth season is confirmed -- why do people still choose to live in this building again?

So, for those who want to know, here is what we know about Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

(Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is confirmed, as reported by Deadline in October 2023. But as of this writing, there is no set release date for the fourth season, which is expected.

Since the 2023 Writer's Strike was only just resolved, the episodes are most likely being written, so it's not that surprising. However, Only Murders in the Building has released fairly consistently in previous years. Each year since 2021, the show has released a new season, and hopefully, this means it will be a short time before we see our favorite three cast members back together again.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, And Selena Gomez Are Expected To Return

(Image credit: Hulu)

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are expected to return for their roles as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. It wouldn't be Only Murders in the Building without them coming back.

Arguably, I would say that Only Murders in the Building is some of their best work. It's something to watch if you love Selena Gomez because she's excellent in it, and the comedic timing of the central trio is utterly perfect.

Season 4 Will Focus On Sazz’s Death, And Potentially Deal With The Repercussions Of The Podcast Being Put Out To The World

(Image credit: Hulu)

For those who have made it to the tragic Only Murders in the Building Season 3 finale , you would know that Sazz, played by Jane Lynch ( who was the best guest star ), was shot and killed when she went to Charles's apartment to go and get more drinks for their celebration party.

A theory of mine is that the person who shot Sazz most likely assumed it was Charles since she is his stunt double and meant to look like him.

While not much is known about the story, John Hoffman, one of the show's creators aside from Steve Martin, was asked if the show would center on Sazz's death in Season 4. He confirmed that was true in an interview with Variety in October 2023 while also saying that the next season might also focus on the repercussions of the core trio's podcast, which could have led to Sazz's death:

As creative people, these three have made a podcast, and they put it out into the world and it's taken off. But there's no real sense of what people out there are thinking about your thing that is taking off, and that thing you created could come back in a way that, that feels threatening and unexpected for you. Something you couldn't see coming — and what that does to you and how you want to spend the next years of your life. Be careful with the thing you create, basically.

He also reconfirmed this in an interview that he did with The Hollywood Reporter in October 2023:

I think the idea of what you create is a thing you put out to the world, and sometimes you can't be prepared for the repercussions of what potentially the world does with your thing, and how they feel about it. That's a challenging line to walk, and sometimes you have to face it in that way. So, the podcast and everything else that's happened, and what it all means, and what it could have been meaning all along. That's a really interesting world to look at for these three who stepped in that way.

So now, I'm even more excited, thank you.

The Show Could Include Los Angeles

(Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building is one of the best shows set in New York City, but there's a chance that we could be seeing some new scenery in Season 4.

John Hoffman, in an interview, he did with Deadline in October 2023, said that there's a possibility we could get to see these characters in Los Angeles because there wasn't a definite end on any of these new relationships that were built up:

Well, we are gonna see if there's a definite touch of Los Angeles in small doses. We'll see. That is a wish, too, because there are continuations. It's not like we put a final period on the interpersonal relationships that were so beautifully built across the season. I loved watching the reactions throughout the season to these personal relationships and what they mean.

Are we going to go coast-to-coast with this murder? Only time will tell.

The Trio Will Be “Fully Back Together” For Season 4

(Image credit: Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

In Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, we often see the main trio – Charles, Oliver, and Mabel – separated due to personal circumstances and trying to understand each other better.

But in an interview that co-creator John Hoffman did with Variety in October 2023, he said while it was hard at first to separate them, Season 4 will bring the core trio back together, "fully on the case:"

It was hard, and sometimes we missed it, so we'd create moments to keep it alive. And did we want the audience wanting that too? Absolutely. We just got picked up for Season 4. So the room where we are now, having earned this understanding of themselves and what the trio means to them, feels like a great springboard into next season where they are back together fully on the case — and for good reason, because it feels pretty close to home.

This trio is what dreams are made of, so yes, give me them all back together.

Loretta And Tobert Could Return In Some Way, According To John Hoffman

(Image credit: Hulu Press Site)

I don't think anyone could forget how Only Murders in the Building landed Meryl Streep as part of the main cast of Season 3 . And of course, Jesse Williams was also added, a known star from his time on Grey's Anatomy. The stories for their characters, named Loretta and Tobert, were left up in the air, and now, John Hoffman has said that he'd love to work with them again.

In the same interview that he did with The Hollywood Reporter, Hoffman says there "is no greater hope" than working with these actors and characters again, saying he would bring even "Paul" [Rudd] back again:

There is no greater hope for me. I love them both, Jesse and Meryl, everyone. I mean, for God's sake, I would bring Paul back if we can. Listen, I would bring everyone back, and that might happen. Victims, killers, they're all able to play in the landscape within this sort of certain narrative ways we can tell our stories.

Please, give me all the character stories; I want to see them all.

What are you excited about the most about Only Murders in the Building Season 4? I know I'll be watching when it drops – and now, I need to be patient and wait for updates, but I don't know if I'm capable. Someone give me a time machine.