Only Murders In The Building Season 4: What We Know So Far About The Next Installment
There's even MORE murders!
Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is confirmed, and yes, we are excited, so let's talk about what we know.
Hulu's best original shows have been a massive success for the platform. Some of my favorites have been The Great (which was unfortunately cancelled after three seasons), The Handmaid's Tale, or even Pen15, but I don't believe there's been another show that has captured my interest as much as Only Murders in the Building.
The series, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, has been running for three seasons now and tells the story of podcasters who try to solve murders that occur in their building. And now, a fourth season is confirmed -- why do people still choose to live in this building again?
So, for those who want to know, here is what we know about Only Murders in the Building Season 4.
What Is The Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Premiere Date?
Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is confirmed, as reported by Deadline in October 2023. But as of this writing, there is no set release date for the fourth season, which is expected.
Since the 2023 Writer's Strike was only just resolved, the episodes are most likely being written, so it's not that surprising. However, Only Murders in the Building has released fairly consistently in previous years. Each year since 2021, the show has released a new season, and hopefully, this means it will be a short time before we see our favorite three cast members back together again.
Steve Martin, Martin Short, And Selena Gomez Are Expected To Return
While nothing has been confirmed yet, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are expected to return for their roles as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. It wouldn't be Only Murders in the Building without them coming back.
Arguably, I would say that Only Murders in the Building is some of their best work. It's something to watch if you love Selena Gomez because she's excellent in it, and the comedic timing of the central trio is utterly perfect.
Season 4 Will Focus On Sazz’s Death, And Potentially Deal With The Repercussions Of The Podcast Being Put Out To The World
For those who have made it to the tragic Only Murders in the Building Season 3 finale, you would know that Sazz, played by Jane Lynch (who was the best guest star), was shot and killed when she went to Charles's apartment to go and get more drinks for their celebration party.
A theory of mine is that the person who shot Sazz most likely assumed it was Charles since she is his stunt double and meant to look like him.
While not much is known about the story, John Hoffman, one of the show's creators aside from Steve Martin, was asked if the show would center on Sazz's death in Season 4. He confirmed that was true in an interview with Variety in October 2023 while also saying that the next season might also focus on the repercussions of the core trio's podcast, which could have led to Sazz's death:
He also reconfirmed this in an interview that he did with The Hollywood Reporter in October 2023:
So now, I'm even more excited, thank you.
The Show Could Include Los Angeles
Only Murders in the Building is one of the best shows set in New York City, but there's a chance that we could be seeing some new scenery in Season 4.
John Hoffman, in an interview, he did with Deadline in October 2023, said that there's a possibility we could get to see these characters in Los Angeles because there wasn't a definite end on any of these new relationships that were built up:
Are we going to go coast-to-coast with this murder? Only time will tell.
The Trio Will Be “Fully Back Together” For Season 4
In Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, we often see the main trio – Charles, Oliver, and Mabel – separated due to personal circumstances and trying to understand each other better.
But in an interview that co-creator John Hoffman did with Variety in October 2023, he said while it was hard at first to separate them, Season 4 will bring the core trio back together, "fully on the case:"
This trio is what dreams are made of, so yes, give me them all back together.
Loretta And Tobert Could Return In Some Way, According To John Hoffman
I don't think anyone could forget how Only Murders in the Building landed Meryl Streep as part of the main cast of Season 3. And of course, Jesse Williams was also added, a known star from his time on Grey's Anatomy. The stories for their characters, named Loretta and Tobert, were left up in the air, and now, John Hoffman has said that he'd love to work with them again.
In the same interview that he did with The Hollywood Reporter, Hoffman says there "is no greater hope" than working with these actors and characters again, saying he would bring even "Paul" [Rudd] back again:
Please, give me all the character stories; I want to see them all.
What are you excited about the most about Only Murders in the Building Season 4? I know I'll be watching when it drops – and now, I need to be patient and wait for updates, but I don't know if I'm capable. Someone give me a time machine.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Big nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire. Will forever hate season eight. Superhero and horror geek. And please don't debate me on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!
Most Popular
By Rich Knight
By Dirk Libbey