Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Calls Out The Netflix Show For Showing ‘Favoritism’ With Edits

The personal and professional lives of the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group are always deliciously dramatic – thanks in large part to Christine Quinn. There seems to be no problem that goes on, especially in the newly released fourth season, without her being involved or accused in some way of being involved. And she has gotten a lot of flack for it from both her co-stars and fans. Surprisingly, though, the Netflix star blames the streaming platform for “favoritism” concerning her contentious edit on the show.

This isn't the first time in which the star has called out Netflix for things that happen behind the scenes. She previously said that the streamer actually wanted her to play up her “villain” role on the show, to which she happily obliged. (Masterfully, might I add.) But she continued that she still viewed her behavior as “genuine” and was simply just “defending people” where others wouldn't. Which is confusing because now she's saying to E! News that the reason she appears as the antagonist is because of the edit:

There's many times where in the show I say certain things but they don't want to have another person respond to me, so sometimes they'll do an interview clip. I'm just like, why can't I ever get a word in sometimes? … I feel like there's definitely favoritism in the editing room. And that is what it is on the show, but I do the best [I can].

That's an interesting statement. As far as viewers knew, Christine Quinn was operating mostly on confessional interviews in Season 4 because she just had a baby and was on maternity leave from the Oppenheim Group. You can actually count on one hand where Quinn was seen with the entire Selling Sunset cast, and only once in the finale where she was really engaging with everyone before storming off.

So is it favoritism or circumstance? In the same interview, she declares that the show isn't interested in exploring much about her outside of the supposed villainy of her storylines. She said:

I actually really loved it at first, and I was embracing it because I love to put on a show and be a character. It's so fun for me, you know? However, I was hoping that there would be multiple sides that would be shown—my vulnerability, different things—but throughout the seasons, it just seemed to be this one-note consistency of my character portrayal. … So it was hard for me. Especially when I was going through a lot this season.

I wouldn't want to split hairs with Christine Quinn but, again, her comments are curious. Because if anything, fans saw a more vulnerable side of her in the current season than all the previous three combined. She got candid about the life-threatening delivery of her newborn son and even opened up very emotionally to series newcomer Vanessa Villela (and her therapist) about why she is the way she is.

However, it was clear in the Selling Sunset finale that no one besides the new girl and Davina Portratz are open to having anything further to do with the polarizing star. So whether Netflix has actual favoritism or not, should be unveiled by who can stay on the cast and who goes in the future.