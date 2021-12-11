Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Looks Like A Whole Different Person In New Brunette Look

Chrishell Stause has made a quite a name for herself on Netflix’s Selling Sunset. She and the rest of the cast at the Oppenheim Group starred in their fourth season, with a fifth soon on its way. But lately, Stause has decided to mix things up with newly-minted brunette hair. Heck, some might even say she looks like a totally different person from the sweet, Southern real estate agent with the signature blonde highlights that fans have come to know her for.

The reality star attended the People's Choice Awards earlier this week and turned quite a few heads when she debuted the surprising brown locks. On Instagram, she shared some pics of Chrishell Stause 2.0, saying that she “needed a change.” Her Selling Sunset co-star Heather Rae Young (now officially Mrs. Tarek El Moussa) commented that she had to do a “triple take” when she saw her co-worker there.

And guess who she also ran into as an unrecognizable brunette at the shindig? Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. He himself won big at the People's Choice Awards (for Action Movie Star of the Year) but is also remembered by Selling Sunset fans as one of Stause’s recent clients on her show looking for a new home base. (She notoriously tried to flirt with him, too – and the Internet couldn’t really blame her for it.) See their pic together here:

We must admit that Chrishell Stause is making divorce look pretty dang good. She and ex-husband/This Is Us star Justin Hartley have officially parted ways, and they have both also moved on with new people. Hartley in fact married Blood & Treasure actress Sofia Pernas in May, while Stause is now dating one of her bosses at the Oppenheim Group. During Selling Sunset's fourth season, Stause was even seen buying her own first home in the Hills. So it’s apparently a year of a lot of changes for the Netflix star.

Nevertheless, the hair might change but the drama remains the same as ever on the Emmy-nominated Selling Sunset. The show's villainess, Christine Quinn, is at odds with almost the entire real estate agency in Season 4, which was released on the streaming platform on ­November 24. And I'm still trying to piece together the confusing story of Quinn and newcomer Emma Hernan’s shared ex-boyfriend/fiancé that is causing all the tension…

Clearly, though, Chrishell Stause is out here living her best life no matter what's going on at the office. But I will admit that the brunette hair almost had me mistaking her for one of Khloe Kardashian's ever-changing looks. Check out the latest Selling Sunset drama with the series streaming on Netflix now.