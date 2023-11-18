The Shadow And Bone Cast Share Sweet Memories And More After Netflix Unceremoniously Cancelled The Show

Netflix famously has a track record for canceling shows without much of a send-off, which is what happened this week when the streamer decided to cancel the fantasy series Shadow and Bone. The show was based on a popular book series and grew an audience of passionate fans throughout its two-season run. So, it came as a shock to some that Netflix would not be moving forward with a third season. Now, the cast is paying tribute to their time on the show after its cancellation.

Ben Barnes, who played General Kirigan on Shadow and Bone, gave the series its proper goodbye on Instagram. He shared some of his favorite memories from working with the cast and crew, along with some never-before-seen photos and videos. There seems to be a lot of love behind the scenes, and it will be a major loss for both fans and those who loved making the show. You can see Barnes’ nostalgic post below:

Freddy Carter, who played Kaz Brekker, also gave Shadow and Bone a farewell on Instagram. He posted a simple photo of his iconic gloves, and indicated to fans in the caption that although the show would not get a proper goodbye, he was thankful for his time with the series. You can see his post below:

Mal actor Archie Renaux seemed to echo the same sentiment as Carter, who posted about his time with the show on his Instagram Story:

(Image credit: Archie Renaux Instagram Story)

Wylan actor Jack Wolfe also kept his goodbye short and sweet, posting a cute behind-the-scenes photo with some of his cast mates on his own Instagram Story. Jessie Mei Li, who was the star of Shadow and Bone, reposted the photo on her own story as well. You can see the adorable picture below:

(Image credit: Jack Wolfe's Instagram Story)

Kit Young, who played Jesper, got real about his own emotional reaction to the series' cancellation on Instagram. He opened up about how much being on the show meant to him. He also thanked the fans for their undying support, noting how special being a part of the Shadow and Bone cast has been for him.

Lastly, the author of the adapted book series, Leigh Bardugo, got candid about her own disappointment following the show’s cancellation. She also expressed her gratitude for having her work adapted in the first place, especially in a way so loyal to the source material as the Netflix adaptation. You can read her full statement in her Instagram post below:

While many books are adapted to the big screen, not many are done so with the same care that Netflix had for Shadow and Bone, which is why the series cancellation is so hard for fans, as well as the cast and crew.

Audiences still had so many questions following season 2 of Shadow and Bone that unfortunately there will never be answers to. A major fantasy series with such a loyal fanbase seemed like a score for Netflix, which is why the decision to cancel is leaving many scratching their heads. Whether it was the budget or the 2023 Hollywood strikes that left many shows in a state of limbo, Shadow and Bone feels like a casualty of a much bigger streaming trend that we will continue to follow as we move into a new era of television in 2024.

Fans can revisit the existing two seasons of Shadow and Bone now with a Netflix subscription. Thankfully, there will be more on-screen adaptations of fan-favorite written works coming soon, so make sure to check out our feature on upcoming book-to-screen adaptations heading to both the big and small screen very soon.