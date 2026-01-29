Is Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Getting A Sequel? The Wild Ending, Explained

When Agatha Christie published The Seven Dials Mystery back in 1929, it was a way for her to revisit some characters that had already been well-liked by her readers. If you’ve watched the series based on the book since it hit the 2026 Netflix schedule , you’ve already met Bundle and Superintendent Battle, played by Mia McKenna-Bruce and Martin Freeman. The two were popular characters in a book written by Christie four years prior, which will become important as we talk about the Netflix miniseries’ ending, and what’s (potentially) next.

What Happens At The End Of The Seven Dials On Netflix?

The movie kicks off with a roaring twenties party, a prank where clocks are hidden in one guest's room, and an unfortunate death. The next day, Bundle finds the death of her seemingly healthy pal and potentially love interest suspicious, and she starts sniffing around to solve the mystery. She meets Superintendent Battle, but they don’t get along super well at the start. Meanwhile, she places her trust on her pals, Jimmy and Bill. That trust is very misplaced with one of them.

While Bill ends up being a good egg, it turns out that Jimmy and her now-deceased beloved Gerry’s sister Lorraine were in cahoots. Even worse, they weren’t the masterminds behind the plot to murder two other characters. Instead it was Bundle's mother who was seeking revenge against those who had inadvertently caused the death of her husband. She'd caught wind of how to make a fortune and screw the British government and Bundle's beloved Gerry and his coworker Ronny Devereux had been caught in the crosshairs. The last bit is a surprise twist that wasn't present in Christie's original work.

Still, the wrap up of the mystery is pretty straightforward, so why are there even questions left surrounding the series? It's all because of a reveal that happens at the very end of the third episode of the miniseries.

In the show's final moments, Bundle heads back to the Seven Dials Society location she'd explored earlier in the series, where she meets the masked individuals she'd hidden from. It turns out, Superintendent Battle is one of them, and they've asked her to join them in their secret society, which works to save the world.

In the book Bundle actually did join the Seven Dials society and marries her buddy Bill, though the way it's pinioned in the Netflix series leaves the door very wide open for more adventures. Which leads me to ask:

Will A Sequel Happen? If Yes, What Will Netflix Do Next?

The Seven Dials has been sitting pretty on Netflix’s Top 10 list since its release on January 15th, so it’s certainly no January slouch. In fact, I personally found it to be delightful and charming, despite the fact that the book it is based on got mixed reviews, and audiences commenting about it on Rotten Tomatoes also only think the series is only OK. The mystery itself is definitely not one of Agatha Christie’s strongest, but I like the big change to the book's twist, and I found myself charmed by McKenna-Bruce and Freeman’s rapport. They sold the series for me.

While it is not technically renewed and is billed as a miniseries, Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials also seemingly blatantly sets up for a sequel in its last five minutes, and to me, Netflix would have plenty of options to pursue. I’ve listed them below.

Netflix could film The Secret Of Chimneys, the other book featuring Bundle and Battle, but could rework it so it fits in the current timeline to match Seven Dials and the role and responsibility Bundle took on at the end of the 2026 series. Netflix could continue to follow Bundle and Battle in some sort of original written series, if they could gain the rights to the characters from Agatha Christie’s estate. Netflix could simply do what other networks have done for years, and move on from the characters, but sign on for another Agatha Christie miniseries.

Some of these options would mean more of a sequel, and some would not, but if the Netflix series continues to do well in the Top 10 for a few more weeks, I feel like a follow-up would probably be in order.

Still, it's worth noting the show definitely won't get "canceled after one season" in the traditional sense. It was set up as a miniseries at Netflix and there's no clear reason a second season would have to happen; I'm personally just hoping it does.

Unpopular Opinion? I Really Want A Non-Agatha Christie Sequel To Netflix’s Seven Dials

Obviously, I’ve already shared my opinion that the two leads really made the series for me, so if I had to pick a possibility, I’d choose either option 1 (remaking Secret Chimneys) or 2 (a new story), but it’s unclear if the subscription streaming service is even considering a follow-up at this point. However, if they do, I’d honestly love to see an original story with Bundle and Battle.

There’s so much Agatha Christie content out in the world already that I’m champing at the bit for a new story with all the clues and touches that make a Christie original, but with none of the familiarity. Netflix has proven with Knives Out it's capable of creating compelling killers in mysteries, and I liked the character enough I'd love to see more specifically from them. I honestly don’t know how feasible or successful this would be, but as someone who’s read the majority of her work, I’d love to see something different.