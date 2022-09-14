Sins Of Our Mother: 5 Things To Know About The Netflix True Crime Docuseries Before You Watch

Netflix has released a ton of engrossing and enlightening true crime documentaries that cover everything from mysterious disappearances to serial killers over the years. This year alone, some of the best new Netflix shows have centered around topics grim and gory while also shedding light on some of the more troubling crime cases in recent memory. And with the release of Sins of Our Mother, that trend will continue a little while longer.

If you have heard about the new docuseries or stumbled upon the Sins of Our Mother trailer in the weeks leading up to its debut, you may wondering what the Netflix true crime series is about. Well, we are about to break down a few things to know about the series before you watch, including information on Lori Vallow, the woman at the center of its narrative, and other aspects of this troubling case.

Sins Of Our Mother Documents How Lori Vallow Went From Caring Mother To Conspiracy Theorist Charged In The Death Of Her Children

Sins of Our Mother shows how Lori Vallow, a devoted member of the Church of Latter Day Saints, went from a mother of three to someone obsessed with conspiracy theories and doomsday ideologies.

In addition to documenting Vallow’s downfall, Sins of Our Mother also goes into great detail about the disappearance and later murder of her two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow, whose bodies were found on Chad Daybell’s Idaho home in June 2020, per CNN.



The Docuseries Is Split Into Three Episodes

Like a lot of the best true crime documentaries, Sins of Our Mother plays out over the course of three episodes, all of which are currently available on Netflix. The first two episodes come in a 50 minutes apiece while the third and final has a runtime of 39 minutes.

Sins Of Our Mother Is Rated TV-14 And Is Definitely Not Something To Watch With Small Children Around

If you are looking for a documentary series to watch with your kids, Sins of Our Mother is not going to be the best option. The docuseries is rated TV-14 for language and mature themes, and also deals with several murders, including those of Lori Vallow’s two young children.

The Docuseries Features Extensive Interviews With Lori Vallow’s Son Colby Ryan

A large portion of Sins of Our Mother is told through extensive interviews with Colby Ryan, Lori Vallow’s eldest and only surviving child. In the first episode, it is Ryan who helps piece together the early parts of Vallow’s twisted and complicated story, providing insight into the shift in her behavior and ideologies while also sharing stories about his two now-deceased siblings.

Sins Of Our Mother Was Directed By I Just Killed My Dad And Abducted In Plain Sight’s Skye Borgman

If you were a fan of the I Just Killed My Dad docuseries or even Abducted In Plain Sight that came before it, there’s a good chance you’ll appreciate the presentation of Sins of Our Mother as Skye Borgman, the filmmaker behind both of those documentaries also directed the latest addition to Netflix’s true crime collection. Borgman was also responsible for the mysterious documentary Girl In the Picture, which also debuted earlier the year and became a fixture of the Netflix Top 10.

If this sounds like an interesting watch, then you should give Sins of Our Mother a try, but remember, you will need a Netflix subscription to see how the story unfolds.

