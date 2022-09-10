Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On September 10, 2022

The weekend is here yet again, and there’s a good chance that plenty of people are looking to take in some content. And as per usual, the Netflix Top 10 lists can provide them with some viewing options. This was a significant week for the streamer, as it marked the premiere of a big movie and the long-awaited return of one of the company’s signature TV shows. Both titles dropped on Friday and, as a result, they’ve caused a shake-up or two on the list. So without further ado, let’s take a look at what’s trending on this Saturday.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 10, 2022

Queen Latifah’s End of the Road, a roadtrip thriller, has taken the No. 1 spot amongst the movies on Netflix. The flick grabbed the spot from Jared Leto’s Morbius , which had social media buzzing when it returned to theaters for a second run in June. So now, it’s “Morbin’ Time” for the superhero flick to settle for second place in the standings. The third spot belongs to Despicable Me 2, which was one space higher just yesterday. And funny enough, it’s followed directly by Despicable Me, a film that managed to jump from sixth to fourth. No. 5 now belongs to the brutally reviewed comedy Me Time , as the film has fallen back two spots.

In sixth place is Love in the Villa, which found itself in fourth place just the other day. Sing 2 saw a slight bump, as the animated movie moved up from eighth to seventh place. No. 8 is occupied by the classic Ice Cube movie Friday, a new addition to the list. This is 40 is still hanging on, though the comedy has fallen to the ninth spot after having been in fifth on by the end of the week. Taking the tenth and final position in the standings is Next Friday, the sequel to the aforementioned comedy.

1. End of the Road

2. Morbius

3. Despicable Me 2

4. Despicable Me

5. Me Time

6. Love in the Villa

7. Sing 2

8. Friday

9. This is 40

10. Next Friday

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 10, 2022

Cobra Kai Season 5, complete with new and returning cast members , dropped on Friday and, as a result, the sports dramedy series is in first place. Karate Kid fans have been waiting for the show to return, and it has not disappointed. Previous No. 1 title Devil in Ohio only moves to second place and is one of the most intriguing shows on Netflix . The Imperfects is in the third position, after having been one slot higher 24 hours ago. I Survived a Crime holds steady in fourth, while fifth has been taken by new list entrant Dated & Related.

Netflix prestige series The Crown has jumped onto the list, and that surge in interest may likely be connected to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II this past week. Partner Track follows the Royal Family-centered show in seventh following a stint in the No. 5 spot. Call the Midwife is in the eighth slot and only moved back one place. Ninth goes to Echoes, which was in fifth yesterday. Finally, Stranger Things clings to tenth place, thanks to a two-spot drop.

1. Cobra Kai

2. Devil in Ohio

3. The Imperfects

4. I Survived a Crime

5. Dated & Related

6. The Crown

7. Partner Track

8. Call the Midwife

9. Echoes

10. Stranger Things

If there’s one thing that’s clear at this point, it’s that viewers love Queen Latifah, and it’s certainly showing right now on the movies list. Cobra Kai, meanwhile, has a strong fanbase of its own, so it’s not surprising that the show shot to the top spot so quickly. I’d expect both it and End of the Road to hold their positions through the rest of the weekend. Stream the titles and others by getting your hands on a Netflix subscription .

