How Kevin Hart Showed Love To Katt Williams After Squashing Their Beef At His Roast

The Roast of Kevin Hart landed in a major way this past weekend, injecting the 2026 TV schedule with some serious comedic power. While the live-streamed event offered up plenty of big and wild moments, the most-discussed aspect of the night arguably involved Katt Williams. The comic savagely roasted Hart with a blistering set, but it ended with Williams and Hart apparently squashing their beef. Now, in the aftermath of the event, Hart is showing more love for his former comedic foe.

Hart talked up his roast in a big way after it was initially announced, and he suggested that nothing would be held back. Well, it seems the Let Me Explain star was ultimately pleased with the final product, as he took to Instagram this week to shout out the various comics who brought their A-game. Shane Gillis, Sheryl Underwood and Chelsea Handler were among the stand-up stars Hart shouted out in his video. Most notably, though, he also took a moment to give Williams his flowers by sharing the following sentiments:

Katt Williams, insane. Shock factor kept being there. Katt’s set was insane.

That’s high praise, and it’s surreal to hear that come from Hart, considering the bad blood that existed between him and Williams for some time. Both comedians went back and forth at each other for some time, with Williams most notably accusing him of stealing roles and comedy cues from him. That all came to a head in 2024 when Williams appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay and accused Hart of being an industry “plant” among other things. That interview went viral (and was later parodied on SNL to Sharpe’s delight).

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Williams alluded to the past comments he made during his set on Hart’s roast and further joked that behind closed doors, Hart “stole” everything from him. Additionally, the Father Figures alum also chastised Hart for never saying “no” to any kind of role and claimed Hart attended Diddy’s infamous parties, events that Williams previously discussed. In spite of all that, it was Hart who initiated the call for a truce, and further comments he shared in his IG post seem to lend credibility as to why he’d be open to it after that set:

It’s no emotions attached to a roast. You get up there, you tell your fucking jokes, we understand they’re going to come with some fucking heat. But that’s what a roast is supposed to be.

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When it comes to roasts, Hart does seem to practice what he preaches as evidenced by his performance at The Roast of Tom Brady. Hart went hard with jokes that night, though he still understood Brady’s regrets over doing the roast due to how it affected his family members.

In regard to Kevin Hart and Katt Williams’ relationship after the former’s own roast, it would appear that both are on solid footing. There are a number of fans, however, who don’t seem as convinced and believe Williams may throw further jabs at Hart. Of course, that’s just a bit of speculation at this point. We’ll have to wait and see if something happens to spark yet another feud but, in the meantime, I can appreciate the notion of the two beloved comics settling their differences.

Check out The Roast of Kevin Hart now using a Netflix subscription.