Snoop Dogg Usually Gets Typecast As A Weed Enthusiast, But His Fans Will Be Surprised By His New Netflix Movie With Jamie Foxx

What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of when rapper Snoop Dogg? Weed, of course! Whether he’s smoking it on a regular basis or rapping about it, it’s safe to say that Snoop Dogg has been known as a marijuana enthusiast in the eyes of many. However, we might see a whole new Snoop Dogg outside of his weed-smoking persona in his new Netflix movie with Jamie Foxx.

Snoop Dogg is sinking his teeth into a role you would never expect of him- a vampire hunter! The Netflix horror action comedy film Day Shift is set in the world of vampires where they are hunted for their teeth. Jamie Foxx stars as a man who uses his pool cleaning job as a way to track down vampires. Making his directorial debut would be J.J. Perry who spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how Snoop Dogg’s new role can change the typecasts people already make of him.

Snoop looks just like my platoon sergeant from the Army, who's no longer with us, I told Snoop when I met him, 'Listen I'm not hiring Snoop Dogg, I'm hiring Calvin Broadus,' and I think that really spoke to him. Everyone hires him to be that pot-smoking West Coast guy. I put a cowboy hat on him and I gave him the same swagger as my old platoon sergeant.

The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper’s history with weed goes way back. With Snoop Dogg certified to smoke medical marijuana since 2007, his appreciation for the substance is no secret. He was arrested and fined for weed possession in Texas and in Norway in 2012. In 2015, the Grammy-nominated rapper also invested in Eaze which is a California-based startup that delivers marijuana to people’s doors in less than 10 minutes. That same year, Snoop Dogg launched Merry Jane, a news outlet about marijuana, as well as his own marijuana brand called Leafs by Snoop.

Day Shift would not be the first time Snoop Dogg presented himself as an actor. He would star in stoner comedies like The Wash and Mac and Devin Go to High School. Snoop Dogg also starred in the horror film Bones where he played a murdered numbers runner who comes back from the dead to seek revenge. He’s also had guest-starring roles on television shows like when he guest-starred on Fox’s Brothers , King of the Hill, Monk, and One Life to Live. To be able to see Snoop Dogg on screen without a joint in his hand can allow audiences to see his true acting talent once and for all.

As of recent, Snoop Dogg is the host of Peacock’s So Dumb It’s Criminal which is like a mix between COPS and America’s Funniest Home Videos. He also co-hosts the musical reality competition series American Song Contest with Kelly Clarkson which is like the American version of Eurovision. With Snoop Dogg’s business ventures, music, and on-screen appearances, we’ll be sure to see more of this weed enthusiast show us there is much more to him than that.