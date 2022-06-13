Squid Game Was Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix, And Fans Are Sounding Off On Cheol-Su's Introduction And More

Note: Some Squid Games Season 1 spoilers can be found in this article, though if you're pumped for Season 2, we're assuming you already gave the Netflix show a whirl.

Considered one of the best Netflix shows in current history, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s series Squid Game has captured the pop culture zeitgest of the moment. Another round wasn’t guaranteed though, as Netflix tends to cancel shows after one season. However, the recent announcement of Squid Game Season 2 has put an end to the speculation, and started fans’ motors when it comes to sounding off about the introduction of new character Cheol-su, among other details teased.

The Squid Game’s official Twitter made the day of fans and Netflix subscribers alike recently, as cryptic new promo art was released to herald Season 2’s announcement. Along with this creepy moment of doll terror, Hwang Dong-hyuk himself also issued a statement talking about what to expect in the episodes to come. Here’s what those details included:

pic.twitter.com/pS3v9LTUjTJune 12, 2022 See more

Presumably, the eye we’re seeing in the art for the Season 2 announcement belongs to the mysterious Cheol-su, the “boyfriend” to Season 1’s menacing doll taskmaster Young-hee. After seeing how Squid Game Season 1 ended , there’s obviously tons of room for more deadly gameplay, as Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) has dedicated himself to bringing down the games once and for all.

However, a doll couple wrecking havoc on humanity honestly sounds like a game you'd play on another, more cable based network. Not everyone is happy about Young-hee and Cheol-su’s potential plastic Squid Game romance. User “ moon_awoken ” happened to throw in the following response, which is both humorous, but also very open to sympathy:

A fucking doll is dating someone before me and im genuinely sick.

Gi-hun, also known as “Player 456” is finding himself up against some special scrutiny with this Squid Game announcement. YouTuber/ The Ellen Show talent Kalen Allen made that much abundantly clear, as his reaction brought up a pretty good point about the supposed hero of this show:

He better go take care of his damn daughter!

Despite what you may think of the characters, or which person you’re hoping will make a surprise resurrection (there’s a lot of asks for that on Twitter,) Squid Game is arguably one of the best Korean streaming dramas on the market. Some have even gone as far as to say that Squid Game is Netflix’s best show , period. That’s a level of hype that seems mythic, which makes this next tweet from user “ Palladiium_ ” all the more interesting:

I'm so happy this anti-capitalist show is going to have a Season 2, absolutely because there's still thing to say and not because it'll make a lot of money.

Season 1 of Squid Game performed epically, which is something that was bound to attract those who think Season 2 is merely a cash grab. That being said, Hwang Dong-hyuk hasn’t been shy about gaming out this next deadly competition in the past.

In fact, his pitch for the next Squid Game season involved commentary on policing, with The Front Man as a key ingredient. Though, circling back to the subject of fans being salty about Season 1 deaths, artist “ captaintaco2345 ” provided some impressive fan art, with the following snark on the side:

I was gonna say can't wait to see Sae-byeok again then I remembered she's dead.

Some people are still stinging from those brutal Squid Games, and Season 2 probably won’t be any easier. What else should fans expect from Season 2? Well, according to executive producer Kim Ji-yeon, courtesy of the full announcement from Netflix (opens in new tab), here’s where the development process currently stands:

We are working on the script right now and making the form of the story, but there’s definitely a lot of pressure on how to make [Season 2] even better. I know that a lot of the different fans and audiences have enjoyed the series very much, but really we’re focusing on how to make it even more joyful to the global audience.

Apparently a new doll love interest and some returning players and foes are just the beginning of the return for Squid Game. Judging by the reactions, this next play is going to be just as fiery with the internet discourse as the first one was. Of course, there’s no date for when Squid Game Season 2 will be premiering, so we don’t know when Netflix will be ready to delight the world with this dystopia yet again.