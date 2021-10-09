What Squid Game Season 2 Could Be About, According To The Creator

Spoilers for Squid Game lie ahead.

Netflix’s latest original series, Squid Game, has one foot in the proverbial bag and another one on our collective necks. Its popularity has seemingly come out of left field, but the show is more than just the next current trendy thing to be watching. The Korean dystopian tale about debtors subjected to lethal games for a huge cash prize has something to say, too. If you've already binge-loved Season 1, then the show's creator has some good news: he already has ideas for Season 2.

At the moment, Netflix has not officially greenlit Squid Game for a second season. But the show’s domination on the Top 10 since its premiere on September 17 makes it all the more likely. According to creator/writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk in an interview with The Times (via IGN), Season 2 might focus more on the first season’s most mysterious character. He said:

While I was writing Season 1, I thought about the stories that could be in Season 2 if I get to do one — one would be the story of the Frontman. . . . I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea. I see it on the global news that the police force can be very late on acting on things — there are more victims or a situation gets worse because of them not acting fast enough. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in Season 2 I can talk about this more.

Fans technically found out the Front Man's identity in this first season of Squid Game. We also know that he was one of the players previously, but questions remain about how he got to be in the position of running the deadly games at all. (Especially considering who he is related to...)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The creator is perhaps suggesting with his speculation that Front Man’s backstory is more deeply rooted in the overarching theme of a mistrust in police. There was a teaser of this in the penultimate episode when Front Man says, “Have the Korean police ever been quick to act?” The irony of that potential idea, though, is that Front Man became then what he hated – because the players hate and mistrust the guards who impose deadly force to carry out the rules of the game.

Nevertheless, whatever is in store for the second season, the hype is very real. Observer reports that the show is on track to have one of Netflix's biggest debut month in the streaming service’s history. That could potentially mean more viewers than fan favorites like Bridgerton or The Witcher or Emily in Paris, which is an impressive feat considering what those shows have already accomplished. In addition to, Jeff Bezos joining the conversation, another unexpected (and funny) consequence of the show's popularity has been the public's desire to call the real person with the Squid Game phone number, and he isn’t happy.

Beyond the creator’s rough ideas, fans certainly have one or two things they'd like Season 2 of Squid Game to follow up on. Like, what on earth is that newly red-haired character going to do next? Did that shot undercover cop really die? But mostly, I’m wondering if the Saw film franchise comparisons are legitimate. Seriously, how much more gnarly are the actual games about to get? While you speculate, check out our list of other shows to watch if you liked the new Netflix series!