Star Trek: Discovery's Season 5 Episode Titles Are Out, And I Have Theories To Share

The final season of Star Trek: Discovery is arriving in April, which (thankfully) doesn't feel that far away. What's really been getting me through the wait are the updates, which have provided a sense of what to expect for the new season. After clips that showcase a different vibe or hint at a more action-packed season, the episode titles for the final ten episodes have dropped on the Internet. After reading over them, I now have a few theories about what else we might expect for the final season and, if they prove to be correct, these installments could truly send this series out with a bang.

While I still agree with Jonathan Frakes that Discovery ending sucks, the sight of the episode titles fresh from the WGA website has me thrilled for the final chapter of this Star Trek show. For those who haven't had a chance to look them over yet, check them all out below, along with the writers accredited to each episode (and thank you to TrekMovie for spotting the listing):

Episode 1: “Red Directive” (Michelle Paradise)

(Michelle Paradise) Episode 2: “Under the Twin Moons” (Alan McElroy)

(Alan McElroy) Episode 3: “Jinaal” (Kyle Jarrow & Lauren Wilkinson

(Kyle Jarrow & Lauren Wilkinson Episode 4: “Face the Strange” (Sean Cochran)

(Sean Cochran) Episode 5: “Mirrors” (Johanna Lee & Carlos Cisco)

(Johanna Lee & Carlos Cisco) Episode 6: “Whistlespeak” (Kenneth Lin & Brandon A. Schultz)

(Kenneth Lin & Brandon A. Schultz) Episode 7 “Erigah” (M. Raven Metzner)

(M. Raven Metzner) Episode 8: “Labyrinths” (Lauren Wilkinson & Eric J. Robbins)

(Lauren Wilkinson & Eric J. Robbins) Episode 9: “Lagrange Point” (Sean Cochran & Ari Friedman)

(Sean Cochran & Ari Friedman) Episode 10: “Life, Itself” (Kyle Jarrow & Michelle Paradise)

There's nothing too surprising about the list itself or the writers attached. With that said, I took it upon myself to do a little speculation ahead of these episodes being available to Paramount+ subscription holders and formulated a few thoughts I think are worthy of mentioning ahead of the premiere date.

"Red Directive" Could Be A Starfleet Term That Meshes Two Popular Phrases

"Red Directive" isn't a term that's recognizable to this Star Trek fan, but we're in the 32nd century. So my best guess is that it may be a word mesh between "Red Alert" and "Prime Directive," which would theoretically make the definition a mixture of the two. Assuming a Red Directive is a Starfleet order, then maybe it's an emergency protocol for when a threat of utmost importance is identified and requires the attention of those at the top. Given one of the Discovery Season 5 details we know involves the hunt for a powerful artifact, perhaps said search is initiated by a Red Directive?

"Mirrors" Could Feature Cameos From The Mirror Universe

The mirror universe and Terrans have consistently been featured in Star Trek: Discovery, thanks to Lorca and Emperor Georgiou hopping realities. The fact that Season 5 has an episode titled "Mirrors" has me optimistic that the Terrans will return and that we may even get some neat cameos out of it. Perhaps Michelle Yeoh had time to film an appearance that's handled as a flashback or some other way. On the other hand, maybe we'll even see some legacy actor appear in new roles via Terrans in the 32nd century? Filming doesn't begin for the upcoming Section 31 movie until January, so I'm crossing my fingers that Yeoh might appear in the final season somehow after Georgiou's departure in Season 3.

Someone Might Die (Or Be Dead) In The Finale

"Life, Itself" is a reasonably innocent term used quite often and on its own, doesn't raise alarm bells. The fact that this be the title of the series finale, however, does make me anxious. Why are such a philosophical-sounding title about life for the title of the series finale? To me, it feels like a moniker I'd give an episode if I were eulogizing a main character who died or referencing someone who sacrificed themself. Plus, killing off a beloved character in a series finale isn't exactly unheard when it comes to TV, but the title makes me fear for my favorite characters like Saru and his budding romance with T'Rina (which is something even Saru actor Doug Jones wanted.)

Will any of these theories pan out? We'll find out when Star Trek: Discovery premieres on Paramount+ in April. After that, it's on to other upcoming Trek shows and, hopefully, there will bemore ways for Discovery to live on after its formal conclusion.