Star Trek: Picard: 6 Awesome Things We Just Learned About Season 3

Star Trek: Picard has some big things prepared for its final season, especially if you’re a fan of The Next Generation. For the first time in decades, fans will see the bulk of the old bridge crew together for an adventure. While folks were already pumped, the excitement of that event really escalated following the first look at Geordi, Beverly and Worf at San Diego Comic-Con. Some new secrets about the upcoming final season of the series were also revealed during SDCC weekend, both from within and outside the convention.

The return of the TNG bridge crew ( minus Data for obvious reasons ) is cause for excitement, but it’s not the only thing to get excited about if you’re a Paramount+ subscriber waiting for the new season. Here are some of the new things we learned both at the panel and from co-showrunner Terry Matalas about what to expect when Picard and his friends go on what might be their final adventure together.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The TNG Crew Will Return To The Enterprise

Star Trek: Picard started with Picard out of Starfleet, and in Season 2, he was an admiral without a ship and then pulled into Q’s timeline meddling. There hasn’t been a chance for Jean-Luc to reunite with the Enterprise, but it’s now confirmed it will happen at some point in Picard Season 3. Patrick Stewart shared as much during the panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and noted something he forgot about the beloved ship:

We do return to the original Enterprise for a while. I had completely forgotten that in those days we had carpet on the floor. So, that’s the kind of advancement that has been made!

Patrick Stewart said Picard and the crew will return to the Enterprise “for a while.” His sly remark about the carpet is a great note that makes me think about the classic design of the Star Trek starships, and I’m a little nostalgic for that aesthetic. Hopefully we’ll get to see it and some other classic ships, though I am wondering what else Picard and company will be cruising in if not the Enterprise.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Worf Has A New Klingon Weapon

Michael Dorn’s Worf is finally back in Star Trek, and while it’s not a standalone Klingon series like the actor's wanted , this is the next best possible option. Worf looks regal and ready for battle with his white hair, and no doubt he has some stories to tell with his old crewmates. We don’t know much about what Worf’s been up to when he appears in Picard, but we did get a small tidbit about his gear. Worf is rocking a new weapon, and co-showrunner Terry Matalas said on Twitter that it’s called a kur’leth.

The kur’leth is a Klingon weapon designed by someone hardcore fans know well, Dan Curry. Curry used his martial arts training long ago to develop a fighting style for the Klingons, and he designed a number of weapons for the species as well. This includes the kur’leth and one of the most famous weapons in the franchise, the bat’leth. Matalas explained the kur’leth works like a sword, and that we’ll get to see Worf use it at some point. I’m excited to see Worf use the kur’leth and hope he’ll put it to good use in Star Trek: Picard.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The Main Villain is A “She”

Star Trek: Picard did a lot in its Season 2 ending , but didn’t really give the fans an idea of what to expect for the next adventure. With no clear setup for what’s next on the horizon, viewers had little to go on in terms of who the villain may be and why Picard links up with his old crew to stop them. We still don’t have a ton of answers, but we do know that whoever the villain is, this person is a woman.

As far as who that may be, we’re left to wonder. One additional bit of information we learned during the SDCC panel was that co-showrunner Terry Matalas liked the battle that went on between Captain Kirk and Khan in Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan. If Picard and the crew are going to take on someone as formidable as Khan, this will be a real adventure that requires the best minds Starfleet has to offer. Luckily, I think they’ve got the right crew for the task, and with Raffi and Seven of Nine also in their ranks, I doubt there’s any foe that can stop them.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Geordi Has A New Rank

The character trailer for Geordi La Forge revealed that his time on the Enterprise made him a better man, father and friend. No doubt Trekkies noticed that Geordi still has his shining bionic eyes in place of the VISOR he wore throughout The Next Generation, but they might’ve noticed a more subtle detail about the character. It seems Geordi got a promotion at some point over the past couple of decades, and Terry Matalas confirmed on Twitter he’s now made the rank of Commodore.

Commodore isn’t the tip top of Starfleet ranks, but it’s well on the way. Geordi might not be an admiral in Star Trek: Picard Season 3, but he’s done enough within Starfleet to be known as someone beyond the rank of Captain. That said, it’s not entirely clear what duties Geordi has in Starfleet beyond that, but it’ll be nice to see him in a position of Starfleet well above his rank in The Next Generation.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Seven Of Nine Is Officially In Starfleet

Seven of Nine might’ve worn a Starfleet badge while in space with Janeway and the Voyager crew, but she revealed in Star Trek: Picard Season 2 that they didn’t let her join up when it returned home. Seven went to work as a Fenris Ranger, but in the Season 3 trailer, she’s shown in a Starfleet uniform.

It’s surprising to hear that Seven eventually joined up with Starfleet, especially since Picard was back in Starfleet as an admiral at the start of Season 2 and she was still a Fenris Ranger. It’s said the final season will explore Seven in the organization and how she’ll fit in while also as a Fenris Ranger. I’m not sure how that works, but I’m eager to find out!

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Tasha Yar Gets A Mention

A lot of actors who appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation won’t appear in the final season, but there will be nods to iconic characters even if they aren't present in Picard Season 3. Terry Matalas confirmed on Twitter that the season will make some mention of deceased officer Tasha Yar, played by actress Denise Crosby.

Crosby’s time as an actress on TNG was short-lived, but alternate characters and the love of fans keep the actress involved in the franchise to this day. I’m excited to learn what this reference may be and how the season will honor one of the biggest casualties of TNG’s run.