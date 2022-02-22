Wait, Could Star Trek: Picard Actually Go Beyond Season 3? Executive Producer Akiva Goldsman Shares Thoughts

Star Trek: Picard is a show that once seemed like it would never happen. The fact that Patrick Stewart returned to portray Jean-Luc Picard is a blessing, but folks have known for a while that the show (which is packed with plenty of returning characters from The Next Generation) didn't bring him back forever. That seemed solidified when Patrick Stewart confirmed a Season 3 ending earlier this year, though executive producer Akiva Goldsman has offered some comments that could keep fans' hopes for more seasons alive.

Akiva Goldsman, who also serves as a co-showrunner on Star Trek: Picard, spoke to TrekMovie.com and other outlets about the Paramount+ series. When asked about the possibility of a future beyond Season 3, Goldsman gave an update about where things stand on that front:

The door is always open for a season four… but as of now, it is just three seasons. It was always planned to be three seasons… If some combination of CBS and Patrick [Stewart] and the world all said, 'Season 4,' I’m sure we would engage it, dare I say? But no, currently, it remains a three-season object.

Star Trek: Picard is planned to end after three seasons, but Akiva Goldsman didn’t completely smash the hopes of a surprise Season 4. It apparently would take CBS, Patrick Stewart, and the fans to want it to happen. Fans probably wouldn't be the ones to say no to more seasons, but CBS and Stewart might have other plans in mind.

After all, Star Trek has a lot of shows in the works at the moment and a couple that haven't even officially entered production yet. Giving Picard another season could impact those shows or even future Trek plans that fans don’t even know about .

As for Patrick Stewart, it’s possible he just wants to close the door on Jean-Luc Picard and is content with a three-season arc that effectively closes out the character’s story. It’s also possible Stewart is off to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, considering his voice is seemingly in the latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer . Of course, if he truly is coming to the MCU, Patrick Stewart isn’t revealing that publicly just yet .

In reality, Star Trek: Picard is currently in production for Season 3. If plans aren’t being made for Season 4 right now, it seems probable the series will end with Season 3 after all. That said, if Akiva Goldsman says it’s possible, then there is a chance of it happening. I’m not sure how big of a chance, but at least one worth mentioning!