Wait, Could Star Trek: Picard Actually Go Beyond Season 3? Executive Producer Akiva Goldsman Shares Thoughts
By Mick Joest published
Here's what he had to say.
Star Trek: Picard is a show that once seemed like it would never happen. The fact that Patrick Stewart returned to portray Jean-Luc Picard is a blessing, but folks have known for a while that the show (which is packed with plenty of returning characters from The Next Generation) didn't bring him back forever. That seemed solidified when Patrick Stewart confirmed a Season 3 ending earlier this year, though executive producer Akiva Goldsman has offered some comments that could keep fans' hopes for more seasons alive.
Akiva Goldsman, who also serves as a co-showrunner on Star Trek: Picard, spoke to TrekMovie.com and other outlets about the Paramount+ series. When asked about the possibility of a future beyond Season 3, Goldsman gave an update about where things stand on that front:
Star Trek: Picard is planned to end after three seasons, but Akiva Goldsman didn’t completely smash the hopes of a surprise Season 4. It apparently would take CBS, Patrick Stewart, and the fans to want it to happen. Fans probably wouldn't be the ones to say no to more seasons, but CBS and Stewart might have other plans in mind.
After all, Star Trek has a lot of shows in the works at the moment and a couple that haven't even officially entered production yet. Giving Picard another season could impact those shows or even future Trek plans that fans don’t even know about.
As for Patrick Stewart, it’s possible he just wants to close the door on Jean-Luc Picard and is content with a three-season arc that effectively closes out the character’s story. It’s also possible Stewart is off to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, considering his voice is seemingly in the latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. Of course, if he truly is coming to the MCU, Patrick Stewart isn’t revealing that publicly just yet.
In reality, Star Trek: Picard is currently in production for Season 3. If plans aren’t being made for Season 4 right now, it seems probable the series will end with Season 3 after all. That said, if Akiva Goldsman says it’s possible, then there is a chance of it happening. I’m not sure how big of a chance, but at least one worth mentioning!
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 3. Those looking to catch it and the rest of the Star Trek shows slated to premiere in 2022 need to pick up a Paramount+ subscription and get ready for tons of high-flying space action!
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.