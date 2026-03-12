Everyone's Worried That Jamie Dies In Outlander Season 8. Why Sam Heughan Thinks He's Never 'Been Scared Of Death'

Outlander Season 8 has finally begun delivering the show’s last 10 episodes ever on the 2026 TV schedule, and things are off to a rip-roarin’ start. While the path toward the series finale promises to be one filled with romance, drama, war, and probably more trauma than any Sassenach would like, there is one particular thing that has fans especially worried right now, and it’s the survival of our beloved James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser. Once again, it appears that Jamie’s life could be on the line, but star Sam Heughan just revealed why he doesn’t think the brave character has “ever been scared of death.”

What Outlander’s Sam Heughan Said About Jamie Not Being Afraid Of Death

Over the course of seven full seasons so far, Outlander has delivered blow after blow to viewers when it comes to killing off characters (yes, I’m still salty about Murtagh) or even just giving us an undue amount of fake-out deaths. Well, with Brianna and her family having time traveled back to the 1700s and brought Frank’s book that foretells Jamie’s death (and this being the final season, which in and of itself makes people think that major characters will be doomed), a lot of fans are very concerned about the possibility that Jamie won’t make it out alive.

Luckily, we can now count on Sam Heughan to lighten the load of his character’s potential death just a bit. When he spoke with Yahoo! News Canada about Jamie’s chances of dying before the Starz series is over, he noted that he doesn’t believe that the threat of his own death is something that Jamie has ever fretted over, for one very good reason. As he said:

I don't think he's ever been scared of death, it's always just been leaving Claire.

Wow. Isn’t that a very old-timey romantic notion? As you swoon, you may be wondering if there’s something about death that does worry the soldier who still has the heart of a Highland warrior, and Heughan has thoughts about that, as well:

He's like a cat with nine lives. And I think at this point, he's faced death so many times, but now he knows ... what he's leaving behind. He has lost Claire before. He has much more to lose now. He cares so much, not only about Claire, but his whole family. So he's obviously worried for all of them, for what he'll leave behind.

As we saw in one of the trailers for Season 8, Jamie even preemptively told his family to go back to the 1980s if he does meet his end by fighting on yet another dangerous battlefield. So, it’s clear that his main fear isn’t about dying or even how he might die, but the health and safety of those he’ll leave behind.

While this is all well and good (and yes, again, very romantic) it still doesn't mean that Jamie won't meet his end in Season 8, and you also might be wondering how Jamie doesn’t equate death with a form of leaving his precious wife behind. Well, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts has that answer on lock, and you need to prepare yourselves to swoon once more:

He fully believes there's something else, and he will be with Claire there no matter what. And I think that gives him peace; that his physical body isn't the full story. When you have that peace of mind, then I think he's OK with basically losing his body, and death, if you want to call it that, because he knows in his heart that his soul will go somewhere and be with her.

Alright, so not only is that romantic, but it almost sounds like it could be a clue to the enduring mystery of spectral Jamie from the pilot episode, somehow. Of course, whether or not that turns out to be the case remains to be seen, so we’ll all just have to keep tuning in.