Stargate SG-1 Star Saw Something Pretty Familiar At The Olympics, And Fans Were Quick To Join The ‘Chevron’ Fun

The Milan Cortina Olympics are in full swing on the 2026 TV schedule, and fans have already seen triumphs like one figure skater’s Minions-themed performance, and “gutsy” disappointments such as Lindsey Vonn’s skiing race crash on a torn ACL. The opening ceremonies always serve up lots of intriguing talking points, and Michael Shanks, one of the leads of the long-running sci-fi hit Stargate SG-1, noted something very familiar there that fans were quick to join in on.

What Did Stargate SG-1 Star Michael Shanks Notice In Olympic Opening Ceremonies?

Science fiction fans have had many of the best movies, television shows, and franchises to call their own over the years. From properties like the Star Trek movies and TV series, to Star Wars, The Matrix and shows like The X-Files, there is no shortage of things to watch. While not quite as lauded as the previously mentioned sci-fi hits, The Kurt Russell/James Spader-starring Stargate and the shows it spawned are still beloved by many, to the point where another series is now in the works, eight years after Stargate Origins attempted to restart the franchise.

Stargate SG-1 was the first series to advance the story originally told in the 1994 film, and Michael Shanks portrayed Dr. Daniel Jackson (Spader’s role in the movie) full time for all but one of the show’s 10 seasons. It just so happens that he was watching the Olympic opening ceremonies, and saw something that made him think of his old stomping grounds:

I missed the arrival of the athletes portion of the opening ceremonies, but as a major Stargate fan (my favorite one is Stargate: Atlantis, which star Jason Momoa still speaks highly of), if I’d been watching I would have immediately clocked this entryway as a knockoff stargate. For those of you who missed out on the original film, three live-action series (SG-1, Atlantis, and Universe), one animated show (Infinity), and made-for-TV movies, the story focuses on military and scientific explorers who use giant gates made by a (sorta extinct) alien race to quickly travel across the galaxy, which looks like this:

And, Shanks wasn’t the only one watching the Olympics who noticed the similarity, as fans took to X to share their thoughts:

My personal favorite response to Shanks’ post?

People were also quick to point out other instances in pop culture where portals have been used in sci-fi and fantasy, and guess what? Once you’re a Stargate fan you always see any portal as a “Chapa'i” (that’s a stargate to you), whether it has the chevrons and writing you see in that last post or not. Luckily, we’ll be getting new adventures in the near-ish future, and one can only hope that they’ll be as thrilling as spotting this non-galaxy transporting gate at the 2026 Olympics.