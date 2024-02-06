Star Trek Stars And Fans Celebrate After Picard And Strange New Worlds Win Big At Saturn Awards

The Star Trek franchise finally received some awards and accolades after its snub by the Emmys, and it's thanks to the Saturn Awards. It was a big night for the Picard and Strange New Worlds, as the two shows collectively took home five awards. It's a night celebrated by fans and franchise stars alike, as a lot of people reacted on social media and gave even more love to the stars after their wins.

Picard captured the Best Science Fiction Series, Patrick Stewart won Best Actor, Jonathan Frakes won Best Supporting Actor and Jeri Ryan won Best Supporting Actress. On the Strange New Worlds side, Paul Wesley won Best Guest Star in a Television Series. Voyager actor and soon-to-be guest star of the upcoming Star Trek series Prodigy Season 2 Robert Picardo had a big congratulations to share with the stars of Picard, and the people who made it possible:

What a great night for @StarTrek ! Congrats to @SirPatStew @TerryMatalas our legendary #STTNG colleagues @JeriLRyan @ItsMichelleHurd @ToddStashwick and all who made season 3 of #StarTrekPicard so memorable.

The same sentiment was shared by Prodigy voice actress Bonnie Gordon, who gave some specific props to Picard co-showrunner Terry Matalas and the wonderful speech he gave at the event:

So proud of the #StarTrekPicard cast & crew on all their well deserved wins tonight at the @SaturnAwards 🖖🏼 Shout out to @TerryMatalas for the fantastic acceptance speech! They decided to Boldly Go and boy, did they! @StarTrek #SaturnAwards #StarTrek

Congrats to Terry Matalas, whose recent thoughts about Star Trek: Picard's ending had me more optimistic for a spinoff. X user One Impossible Thing At A Time sounded the rallying cry for the spinoff codenamed Star Trek: Legacy once again, and even tagged one of the franchise's biggest decision makers, Alex Kurtzman:

Oh look #StarTrekLegacy is trending again……🔥🔥🔥 Star Trek Legacy…..When @Alex_Kurtzman When??? #StarTrekPicard #CaptainSeven

As someone who said very early on that Jonathan Frakes deserved awards recognition for his acting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3, I was glad to see him win a Saturn Award. I wasn't the only one to say that, as Scott Mantz also showered the actor with praise following his big win:

RED ALERT!! Ever since “STAR TREK: PICARD” dropped on @paramountplus a year ago, I’ve been saying that @jonathansfrakes gave the performance of his career! The 51st SATURN AWARDS agreed, honoring him with BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR in a TV SERIES! BIG CONGRATS, NUMBER ONE! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8aCoyR068fFebruary 5, 2024 See more

Is anyone else getting the urge to rewatch Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard with their Paramount+ subscription? I've felt that way since Jeri Ryan's heartwarming speech at the Astra Awards, so now might be the time to pull the trigger. The same can be said about Strange New Worlds so I can be reminded of Paul Wesley's well-deserved win for his guest role as James T. Kirk:

Congrats to Paul Wesley for winning Best Guest Star as James T. Kirk in #StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds at this year's @SaturnAwards pic.twitter.com/jv7SnR49e4February 5, 2024 See more

Congratulations to all Star Trek winners and those who helped lead to such a fantastic night at the Saturn Awards for the franchise. Here's hoping Paramount+ is equally as impressed with the showing at the award show, and it might lead to more future projects being greenlit should they be pitched. We can continue to cross our fingers and look forward to the current projects in development and on the way in the process.

As mentioned, fans can watch all the Star Trek they want on Paramount+. With the franchise in a current lull with new projects until later in 2024, now would be as good of a time as any to revisit some of the best award-winning shows and performances the platform has to offer.