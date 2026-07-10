Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Will Show A Side Of Kirk The Original Series Didn’t, And I Approve

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is switching up things with James T. Kirk's character, but fans can lower their phasers because this sounds like a great change. With Season 4 set to stream for those with a Paramount+ subscription on July 23rd, I was surprised to learn that we'll get an appearance by a Wrath of Khan character I didn't see coming.

David Marcus, Kirk's son, will appear in Strange New Worlds Season 4, as revealed by SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend in its cover interview. Henry Alonso Myers revealed the writing team wanted to do an episode that will show Kirk as a father to a younger David. He talked about the reason for the episode, hoping to add to, rather than retcon, the story of Kirk's son:

I don’t want to call it a rewrite, but it’s like a rethink. The experience of David was not a part of the series because they didn’t really figure David out until the movies….Kirk is heroic, and none of us wanted to imagine that he is a lousy father, so that offered a lot of opportunities about how to get into his mind, emotionally.

David Marcus was the love-child of Kirk and Dr. Carol Marcus, both of whom only occasionally saw each other due to their long-distance and on-and-off relationship. Rather than invite the implication that Kirk didn't really have a role in David's life until he was an adult, he was killed off in the third Star Trek movie, so we get robbed of a ton of father/son time.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

So, when it comes to Strange New Worlds, what they're doing is not a retcon; instead, it's giving attention to something that the original series hadn't tackled during its run. Let's be real, Star Trek already has a history of showcasing imperfect fathers, with characters like Worf never getting to fully redeem their shortcomings as a dad. That won't happen with Kirk, as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will supplement what we know about him as a dad with more in this upcoming episode:

Every new thing is like going back and trying to reimagine the things that we know now, as if we were doing it then. That’s actually the joy of doing a prequel. You get to live in the moment, knowing the future, showing things that they probably hadn’t planned to do back in the day.

The goal of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was always to talk about what came before Kirk's captaincy on the Enterprise. While there's questions of whether Paramount+ would consider announcing a sequel to the series before the 2026 TV schedule ends is still up in the air, I think episodes like this could ultimately help show fans and executives why such a show should exist.

In that, Star Trek: Year One, or whatever it is eventually called, will never actually replace the original series. At the same time, it can strengthen and modernize it by introducing story arcs that help connect the dots for certain things shows made in the '60s weren't as focused on.

In addition to that, Strange New Worlds has plans to show us dinosaurs and an episode in which the crew is turned into puppets. Honestly, I'm just thrilled they're finding ways to give us something abstract and fun, while adding more emotional beats as well. The premiere can't get here soon enough!

Sign up to the SFX Newsletter Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is coming to Paramount+ starting on July 23rd. I can't wait for the new episodes, even if it moves us one step closer to the abbreviated final season.