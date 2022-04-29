Star Trek Strange New Worlds' Opening Credits Include A Big Callback To The Original Series

May 5 will be a big day for the Star Trek fans with a Paramount+ subscription on two fronts. Along with Star Trek: Picard Season 2 wrapping up (with Season 3 already confirmed to deliver a Next Generation reunion and more in 2023), there’s the long-awaited premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. However, you don’t have to wait until then to see the new show’s opening credits. Those have been now released, and they include a big callback to Star Trek: The Original Series.

During its run from 1966 to 1969, Star Trek: The Original Series began its opening credits with an introduction from William Shatner’s James T. Kirk, who explained how it was the Enterprise’s mission to “explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before.” This trend was continued with Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and now Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike gets to deliver that same narration for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as you’ll see in the below tweet from the Star Trek on Paramount+ account.

It’s only appropriate that the man who preceded James Kirk in captaining the Enterprise should get to deliver that narration. Just like in Star Trek: The Original Series’ run, Captain Pike and his crew are on a five-year mission to do all the fun stuff that comes with serving on the Enterprise. You’ll notice, though, that Mount’s Pike follows Jean-Luc Picard’s lead (well, technically the other way around going off the fictional timeline) by saying “no one” rather than “no man.” Regardless, it’s nice to have narration in a Star Trek show’s opening credits after more than three decades, and it also goes without saying that the visuals in this sequence are dazzling, particularly at the end when the Enterprise warps away.

Spinning out of the events of Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 and taking place a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is returning to the sci-fi franchise’s episodic roots with its storytelling. In addition to Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck reprising Una Chin-Riley/Number One and Spock, respectively, alongside Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike, the Strange New Worlds main cast includes Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Shura, Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh and Melissa Navia as Eric Ortegas, while Bruce Horak will recur as Anenar officer Hemmer. Strange New Worlds Season 2 will feature The Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley as James Kirk, but Mount has clarified that this doesn’t mean that Pike will be leaving the Enterprise as a result.

Keep visiting CinemaBlend for more coverage on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and other Star Trek TV shows. You can also keep track of what non-Trek fare is either currently airing or on the way later this year by browsing through the TV premiere schedule.