Starfleet Academy Has The Strongest Women Characters We've Seen In Any Star Trek Series

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is ending, and in light of reactions from William Shatner and others, there's no shortage of people upset about this news. As someone who enjoyed the series myself, I'm also upset to see it go, especially after seeing how well it represented and handled its female characters.

With Women's History Month here, and Season 2 on the way for those with a Paramount+ subscription, it feels like there's still plenty of time to give this series its flowers, especially for the way in which it developed characters. As mentioned, I love how it showed us plenty of different women, and in that vein, created some of the strongest variety of characters we've seen in a Trek series to date.

(Image credit: Paramount+/Brooke Palmer)

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Highlighted Several Women At Various Points In Life

Oscar-winning actress Holly Hunter gets mentioned a lot in regard to Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and with good reason. Her character, Captain Nala Ake, is not the standard stoic captain the Academy churns out, but I think that comes with the territory with her Lanthanite heritage. When you live as long as they do, pomp and circumstance feel about as silly as her tucking her legs under herself while sitting in the command chair.

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Beyond her character, however, there is a deep sadness. She's tormented with the regret of not being able to save her son from death decades ago, which made her that much more determined to help Caleb Mir when she tracked him down. Her quest to atone for her past sins makes her a strong figure to shoulder the series, but not the only woman character worthy of attention.

Genesis played the archetype of the "Army Brat" (minus the fact that Starfleet isn't a military faction), desperately seeking to be a captain for her father's approval. S.A.M. was a new spin on some of Star Trek's best characters, like Seven of Nine and Data, taking someone who needed to understand what it was to be human beyond imitation. So much potential for both these new characters, who I hope get more spotlight in Season 2.

I'd be remiss not to bring up Lura Thok, the half Jem'Hadar/half Klingon who was the best of both worlds when it came to aggression. To see her softer side with returning Star Trek: Discovery character Jett Reno was a treat, especially since Jett didn't seem to be the sentimental type.

Then there's Tarima, who has potential, but I fear won't get enough episodes for her arc to complete. It's a shame we have to say goodbye to these characters, at least in live-action.

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(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+)

While The Series May End Prematurely, I Hope Its Strong Women Characters Live On

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy may be finished in live-action, but fortunately, creatives have found new ways to keep its characters alive over the years. I would love to see these characters pop up again in comics or other stories, depending on how the franchise evolves in the future.

I was a big fan of Star Trek: Khan and the telling of stories via podcast audio drama. It would be great if we could see the crew's stories live on through something like that. However, with no Trek announcements about new projects on the horizon, I don't expect to hear anything soon.

The good news is that Star Trek shows are still available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. We still have about a year of unreleased content on the way, so hopefully by the time it arrives, we will know more about what's next for the franchise.