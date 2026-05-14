How To Watch Welcome To Wrexham Season 5 And Stream Online From Anywhere

Welcome to Wrexham Season 5 on FX, airing on Thursdays at 9pm ET

Stream Welcome To Wrexham Season 5 in the U.S. on Hulu or Disney+

Watch with either subscription abroad with our fave VPN (try risk-free)

The journey of Wrexham A.F.C. from soccer also-ran to a club with fans all over the world has also seen the team jump 3 divisions in just three years. That whole journey, led by owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhinney, has been documented on the critically acclaimed and insanely popular docuseries Welcome to Wrexham. Season 5 of the show kicks off this week on FX and streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

The stakes keep getting higher, too, as this season the Dragons are competing in the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football pyramid, gunning for promotion to the top of the mountain. Three teams will move up, will Wrexham be one of them? Here's how to tune in and find out.

How To Watch Welcome To Wrexham Season 5 In The US

(Image credit: FX)

Welcome to Wrexham Season 5 airs on FX starting on May 14th at 9pm ET. New episodes will air weekly on Thursdays until the exciting finale at the end of June.

If you're a cord-cutter and want to stream, Welcome to Wrexham in the US, all you need is a Hulu subscription or a Disney+ subscription. As has been the case for all of the seasons, which you can catch up on now, they are the streaming home of the show. As with FX, new shows will be available on Thursdays. The first two episodes will drop on the 14th, and there will be one each week after that.

Even if you are traveling abroad, you can still access your account for either service with a VPN and watch just like you would in your own living room.

How To Watch Welcome To Wrexham Season 5 In The UK

If you live in the United Kingdom, though the show doesn't air anywhere on a traditional linear service, as in the US, Welcome to Wrexham is available on Disney+. The episodes drop on the same schedule as they do in the US.

If you are traveling abroad, no worries, our preferred VPN has you covered, and you can watch Welcome to Wrexham just as you would at home in Wales, England, Scotland, or Northern Ireland.

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What's At Stake For Wrexham A.F.C.?

When Reynolds and Rob Mac bought Wrexham in 2020, the storied club had been mired in poor finances and even worse performances on the pitch. With the success of the show, the team has advanced through the ranks of the English football pyramid at a breakneck pace and is now on the cusp of reaching all the way to the top.

If you're unfamiliar with how promotion from the EFL Championship works, it's fairly straightforward. Three teams will be promoted, including the teams that finish in first and second place. The third team is determined with a playoff between the next four teams in the table. To move up, Wrexham must do it in one of those two ways.

The EFL is truly the big time. It's a level of football that Wrexham fans have not experienced in more than two decades (and only fleetingly across its whole history). The team has never played in the top division. So the stakes are high in Season 5.