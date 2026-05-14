Jennifer Lopez Thought She Had Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Figured Out. How He Surprised Her In New Netflix Rom-Com

It’s hard to keep celebrity relationship rumors at bay, and that’s something Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have faced with their upcoming Netflix movie. Office Romance is set to hit the 2026 movie calendar in just a few weeks, and regardless of whether or not they actually were involved off-camera, JLo certainly has had a lot of complimentary things to say about her co-star. Not only did she call Goldstein “the best kisser,” but she revealed what surprised her about him.

Anyone who’s seen the Office Romance trailer can tell there’s a spark between the lead couple, and that’s something that Jennifer Lopez acknowledged when she spoke about her co-star at Netflix's Upfronts. She told People:

We had great chemistry to begin with. It just grew as we did the film together.

Still, JLo admitted that Brett Goldstein wasn’t exactly who she expected to be after watching him play Roy Kent on Ted Lasso. She continued:

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I expected more of a rough guy, but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise, I think.

Roy Kent is more of a gruff character on the hit Apple TV series, prone to expletive-filled rants that mask how caring and loyal he is as a teammate and friend. Jennifer Lopez said Goldstein was completely different with her on the set of Office Romance:

I was a huge fan of his from him doing Ted Lasso. Roy Kent, that's one of my favorite characters. I thought he was going to be more like the character, but he was so soft-spoken and sweet and totally different.

Brett Goldstein actually co-wrote Office Romance with JLo in mind — in fact, if she hadn’t accepted the role, he was willing to throw out the script. The plot revolves around Goldstein’s Daniel, who becomes involved with his boss Jackie Cruz (Lopez), threatening both of their places within the company.

Fans have been particularly excited about the upcoming rom-com after reports that it was a “flirt fest” between JLo and Brett Goldstein between takes. The actor is famously private about his love life, and the headlines involving a possible romance between him and Jennifer Lopez in the wake of her divorce from Ben Affleck actually made some aspects of Office Romance a “nightmare” for him.

JLo may not have been aware of how sweet and soft-spoken Brett Goldstein could be, but audiences got a glimpse of it last fall when he played the leading man in All of You (available to stream with an Apple TV subscription).

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Fans (and JLo) have a chance to see several different sides of Brett Goldstein this year. In addition to Office Romance and Ted Lasso Season 4 hitting the 2026 TV schedule this summer, the actor recently finished another season of Shrinking and voices two of the sheep in the book-to-screen adaptation The Sheep Detectives. I can’t wait to see him opposite Jennifer Lopez in their new movie, which will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription starting Friday, June 5.