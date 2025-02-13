Starfleet Academy Has Wrapped Production On Season 1, But I Have One Major Question After Seeing The Stars' Posts

An exciting update has arrived from deep space regarding upcoming Star Trek series, with Starfleet Academy moving one step closer to premiering for streaming viewers with Paramount+ subscriptions awaiting its arrival. Some members of the cast have been celebrating production wrapping on Season 1, and while I'm definitely excited about it, I also have a question about the branded clothing and other gifts we see in the photos.

Actress Bella Shepard, one of the many talents joining the cast of Starfleet Academy, was the first post that caught my eye. Check out what she posted to Instagram and the logo on that spiffy letterman jacket she has on:

A post shared by bella (@bellashepard)

Letterman jackets are like the quintessential fashion item in high schools around the United States, and given that Starfleet Academy is a show centered around the organization's closest equivalent to high school, I can see the connection. That said, it feels like a vast departure from what people wore in the 31st century the last time we checked in on Star Trek: Discovery, so is this official merchandise or just a wrap gift? I initially assumed the latter, but the official show logo on Bella Sherpard's jacket is throwing me off.

The mystery only deepened when I came across Zoë Steiner's post, which added another classic piece of merchandise tied to American schooling, complete with Starfleet Academy branding. Peep her pictures below:

A post shared by zoë steiner (@zoesteiner)

Again, it's a rad prop and I love it, but it's not exactly something I'd expect to see within a Star Trek series. While it's common for Trek shows to switch up uniforms and aesthetics between shows, I don't know if it would do something as radical as bring back 20th-century high school fashion for the futuristic series.

I mean, I wouldn't hate it if they did decide to do that, but I lean more toward these being gifts for the stars to remember the show by, rather than actual costumes for the show.

In any case, I'm a big fan of the logo on the clothing and pennant and desperately wish that Starfleet Academy was a part of the 2025 TV schedule. Unfortunately, the lengthy post-production period for Star Trek shows makes that unlikely, and we probably won't see returning stars like Robert Picardo and others until closer to 2026.

It seems Paramount+ is betting big on Starfleet Academy, especially with the caliber of talent it has brought into the fold. Oscar-winner Holly Hunter was enough to have me hyped, and then adding Paul Giamatti to the mix sent me over the top. Here's hoping the series is as beloved as the casting decisions and that we have another long-running Star Trek show to obsess over.

We're still waiting for an official premiere date for Starfleet Academy and when it will premiere on Paramount+, but we remain excited about it. There are still plenty of old shows to run through on streaming, so maybe do or watch one of the great movies as well.

