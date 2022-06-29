Mandy Moore's Post-This Is Us Concert Tour Has Been Canceled, But There’s A Good Reason

While This is Us viewers were heartbroken about the show wrapping up at NBC, many were no doubt excited to learn that the Pearson matriarch Mandy Moore was heading out on her first concert tour in years. After announcing the tour, the actress made another surprising announcement by revealing she was pregnant with her second child, and both announcements were welcomed after the heartbreaking series finale. Alas, the mood has been dampened again, though just a bit, as Moore announcedthe rest of her post-This is Us concert tour dates have been canceled. While disappointing all around, at least the reason the cancelation news wasn't anything to complain about.

The Tangled actress was on the road for a month, going from city to city and performing both her new and classic tracks. Unfortunately, Moore couldn’t continue with the remaining tour dates, and she broke the unexpected news on her Instagram, saying that she was heartbroken to have things play out this way after enjoying her time on the road so far. But I doubt anyone would argue with her reasoning:

It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you. When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed.

Making a cross-country trek performing nightly is already hard for musicians under the best of circumstances. But being pregnant while doing so is even more taxing. As Moore mentioned, singing and traveling weren’t the best fit for a pregnant woman, especially with bus travel as opposed to flying.

Of course, Mandy Moore didn’t know she was going to get pregnant when the tour dates were booked to promote her new album In Real Life. The This is Us alum went on to clarify her stance on the health of her and her baby.

I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home.

Of course, Moore thanked her fans for respecting and understanding her decision. She promised to return to the road soon and refund concertgoers for the remaining shows, which is a nice silver lining, even though I'm sure fans would rather just wait and see a make-up show in the future. You can see the entertainer’s full sweet and sad announcement by looking over her Instagram post below.

While touring might be fun, nothing compares to the health and safety of Moore and her unborn child. Hopefully, she will be back singing songs again once she feels comfortable after the baby is born. Maybe fans will be able to hear new arrangements of classic songs like “Candy” and “I Wanna Be with You” or Rebecca's wedding song in the future. Or, quite possibly, she may soon be writing songs about her journey as a mother.

Right now, Moore is focusing on her second pregnancy. There haven’t been any announcements about new film or television projects coming up as the performer revealed to ET that she is currently taking a break from acting. If you want to relive any heartfelt Pearson family moments, you can stream all six seasons of This is Us by getting a Peacock subscription. In the meantime, there are new and returning shows you watch to feel the Big 3 void.