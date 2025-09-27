Stranger Things’ Creators Explain Why They Don’t Prefer TV Shows Releasing New Seasons Yearly, And I Respectfully Disagree

A new era is dawning for Matt and Ross Duffer, the sibling producers behind the hit series that is Stranger Things. It was announced this past August that the Duffer Brothers would leave Netflix after agreeing to an overall deal with Paramount Pictures. The pair of EPs seem excited about the move and have since discussed that decision as well as some of their thoughts on the entertainment landscape. With that, Matt recently revealed why he’s not big on new seasons of shows being released annually, and I respectfully disagree.

Why Don’t The Duffers Like TV Shows Dropping New Seasons Every Year?

The Duffers recently appeared at Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit, where they opened up about taking their talents to Paramount Pictures. An aspect of the move that’s most notable is that it’ll see the twin producers develop original movies that will have theatrical releases. Still, the agreement will also include TV projects, but fans probably shouldn’t expect lengthy seasons or for episodes to arrive every year. Matt shed some light on his and his brothers’ perspective on that:

I get fatigued watching 20-episode seasons. We didn’t grow up interested in any of that. We only watched movies. That’s the weird thing that we ended up in TV, because we had almost zero interest in television. If TV shows come out every year, it’s diminishing return. I like the buildup.

So, in other words, the Duffers have a preference for what have become known as event series, which is what Stranger Things is. There may be multiple seasons, but each one features a short run of episodes with a very specific storyline. It’s also typical that such episodes don’t come out on an annual basis. Such a method of storytelling also runs in stark contrast to the traditional network TV model, which has historically involved 22 to 24-episode seasons every year.

Ross and Matt Duffer also confirmed the shows they’ll make over at Paramount will have “eight-to-10 episode seasons.” With that, I’d also wager that like ST, those shows will have significant gaps between seasons. Considering the Duffers have found success in working that way and given their relationship with TV, it makes sense that they’d want to stick with that method of production. Still, I’m not so keen on the notion that releasing new episodes yearly isn’t ideal.

More on Stranger Things (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix) Stranger Things Season 5 Is Still A Couple Months Away, But This LEGO BrickHeadz Set Is Taking Me Back To Hawkins Early

Honestly, I can’t say for sure what Matt Duffer specifically considers to be a “diminishing return” for annual TV seasons. However, based on how he laid it out, I took it as him implying that viewers might lose interest in a particular show if new episodes are constantly churned out. I think it does the polar opposite, as I think a consistent release of episodes helps keep an audience hooked, especially when it comes to streaming shows. I actually think two or three-year gaps in between seasons can hurt a series, as some viewers may lose interest during that time, especially given how much content is now available in this marketplace.

With all that said, there are still plenty of people who are hyped for Stranger Things Season 5, and that show has remained consistently popular since it debuted for Netflix subscription holders in 2016. However, very few shows are able to penetrate pop culture in the way that the Duffers’ show has. I also understand that given the scale of ST, it’s a show that takes a while to craft. However, it’s still wild to say that over nine years after its premiere, the sci-fi, horror series will end with only five seasons and a total of only 42 episodes.

I may just be old fashioned, though, as there are those who don’t mind long waits for new seasons of their favorite shows. Still, I just feel as though yearly releases would be great for streaming shows. I’m also a fan of the traditional network model, which sees TV shows drop new seasons in the fall, run through the following spring and then start all over again.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My thoughts on the Duffers’ views aside, I remain excited to see what they produce next whether it be at Paramount or Netflix. At the streamer, the siblings still have Stranger Things productions in the works as well as the supernatural show The Boroughs along with horror series Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. Of course, their most highly anticipated title remains ST Season 5, and Part 1 premieres on November 26. Part 2 follows on December 25, with the finale debuting on December 31.