Stranger Things Season 5 Is Still A Couple Months Away, But This LEGO BrickHeadz Set Is Taking Me Back To Hawkins Early

In the next couple of months, we’ll be going back to Hawkins, Indiana, one more time when Stranger Things Season 5 premieres on the 2025 TV schedule. One of the most anticipated upcoming Netflix shows, the fifth and final season of the streamer’s incredibly popular series will wrap things up for all those characters we’ve come to know and love over the past decade, but we don’t have to wait until November to see some of those familiar faces.

LEGO is putting out a new BrickHeadz set featuring Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair, and Will Byers that looks like a callback to the early days of Stranger Things, and I need that in my collection… like right now! If you want to see what it’s all about, stick around as I break it all down…

(Image credit: LEGO)

This Stranger Things Set Is Giving Me Some Serious Nostalgia

As crazy as it may seem, it has been nine years since we were first introduced to the group of Midwestern kids uncovering a vast conspiracy with the power to not only destroy their small Indiana town but also the entire world. Going back and watching the first season of Stranger Things after all these years is a wild trip down memory lane, and this new LEGO BrickHeadz set is giving me some serious nostalgia.

The set, which is currently available for preorder ahead of its October 1, 2025, release, looks like something directly out of those early days of the show when the characters – played by Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp – were just young kids obsessed with Dungeons & Dragons. Honestly, I think I’ve found a spot on my office bookshelf as I’m typing this all out.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Would Love A Full Hawkins Set, But This Is More Than Enough

As much as I would love to have a massive Hawkins LEGO set featuring some of the more iconic locations from the show’s first four seasons, this quartet of BrickHeadz figures is more than enough right now. However, could you imagine getting a collection on the same scale as that massive Hogwarts recreation or the insane Arkham Asylum set LEGO put out?

I should mention that this isn’t the first time LEGO has released a Stranger Things set, and it’s not even the first BrickHeadz model. However, both of those products are in the “retired” section of the collection, and I’m not even going to check eBay to see how much they cost right now.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Now I Kind Of Want To Pick Up Some Other BrickHeadz Sets

Though I can’t pick up any additional Stranger Things sets right now (That Eleven and Demogorgon combo would be so dang cool), there are some other BrickHeadz sets I kind of want to snatch now. From sets inspired by the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Transformers, and so many Star Wars figures, LEGO is giving me plenty of reasons to spend all my money.

I don’t know if my wife will be reading this or not, but with Christmas a few months away, I’d love to have this Tom & Jerry set as part of my collection. That said, I’m seriously considering grabbing this!