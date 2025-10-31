Fans Are Unloading On Stranger Things And Other Streaming Shows After A Post About Only Murders In The Building Went Viral
TV fans aren't into this mystery.
It’d be an understatement to say the television show landscape has changed in the past two decades. With the arrival of the streaming era, the way TV shows are made and delivered to audiences has shifted a lot. With the 2025 TV schedule in full swing for the fall season, fans are discussing why they prefer Only Murders In The Building to a lot of other popular shows right now.
As I’m sure you’ve noticed, in recent years, it’s become more common to wait a lot longer between seasons of TV shows than audiences used to. This particularly makes sense because streaming services don’t have to adhere to filling the weekly and seasonal nightly blocks that channels do. Check out the X post that led to hundreds of responses on social media:
With its Season 5 finale, ‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING’ has released a total of 50 episodes across five seasons in just four years. pic.twitter.com/h61S57KLK5October 28, 2025
As the post points out, when Only Murders In The Building Season 5 finale came out this week for those with a Hulu subscription, it marked the 50th episode from the show across four years. And as another X user brought up, Only Murders star Selena Gomez has had the time to get married and run her beauty business while also adhering to this filming schedule.
While 50 episodes in four years have been considered low some time ago, it actually feels more on pace than a lot of other hit series. As one Stranger Things fan wrote:
It’s no secret Stranger Things Season 5 has been met with a lot of delays. The Netflix series premiered its prior season in the summer of 2022, making the release of the final season this fall over three years in the making. When you compare its production to Only Murders, there’s definitely a big disparity between them. But, that’s not the only Netflix series being called out.
Similarly, Bridgerton fans have had to wait over a year between each season. Season 4 of Bridgerton is finally coming out in early 2026, a year and half after the previous season. Here’s another comment:
Euphoria is yet another example of a TV show that’s left audiences waiting a long time between seasons. Season 2 came out back in 2022, and Season 3 is expected to come out next year as well. But while Stranger Things has decided to keep its aging stars’ characters in high school throughout its delays, Euphoria will have a time jump for its characters. Here’s another point of the discussion:
Without having to adhere to TV schedules, the fact that TV shows nowadays are almost like movies and things like the strikes have happened in recent years, there’s a lot of reasons why these shows don’t come out every year like Only Murders. Still, it certainly sounds like a lot of fans want it to be like it was. Here’s one more comment:
Of course, it's up to interpretation about whether the good ol' TV days has passed us by, or if we’re living in it now. Regardless, some solid points were certainly made on this topic as Only Murders wraps its fifth season in four years.
