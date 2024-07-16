Stranger Things' Duffer Brothers Have A New Horror TV Show Coming To Netflix, And And I Have One Key Request For The EPs

As we await the fifth and final season of Stranger Things , which is currently in production , the show’s creators are starting to place their focus on their future away from Hawkins. The Duffer Brothers have just signed on to executive produce a new project to join other upcoming horror TV shows ahead of saying goodbye to nearly a decade on the Netflix phenomenon. I am very excited for the project, but I have a request for the EPs to pitch.

The Duffer Brothers Is Teaming With Netflix For A New Horror Series

As Netflix announced through a press release, the Duffer Brothers are set to produce another Netflix show called Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. The TV show comes from an original concept from its showrunner Haley Z. Boston, who wrote an episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities along with working on Brand New Cherry Flavor and Hunters.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen will follow a bride and groom in the week leading up to their wedding day. The show’s tone is being described as “atmospheric” and “psychological horror.” Since the Duffer Brothers have been hard at work with Stranger Things as creators, writers, and EPs, they really haven’t placed their efforts on anything else, and I love their thoughts on the new project. In their words:

We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just… very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.

Exciting, right? I’m also thrilled to see what the Duffers’ next chapter will be, and I love that it means more horror for fans of Stranger Things.

The One Request I Have For The Stranger Things EPs

I am going to miss Stranger Things once it’s gone, but hey, if the Duffer Brothers think it’s time, I totally respect that. Too many shows overstay their welcome just because they are popular. That being said, I really hope Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen involves one or more of the cast members from Stranger Things for a simple reason: they are all super talented and I want to see what else happens when they work with the Duffer Brothers.

Whether it’s one of the original cast members or newer members of the Stranger Things family like Maya Hawke or Joseph Quinn, following the show’s finale I’m really going to miss seeing these actors on screen. Sure, some of them won’t necessarily miss the series due to all the roles they’ll snatch up after it’s over, but I really appreciate when filmmakers reuse their stars, and I’d think the Duffers particularly know the strengths and weaknesses of their actors more than anyone. I mean, for Season 5 alone, they are apparently making “basically, eight movies” with their core cast , according to Hawke.

Hey, if they are working on the series before finishing Stranger Things anyway, perhaps that's percolating as I write this. As the Duffers continue to wrap up their time in Hawkins, you can catch up with Stranger Things right now with a Netflix subscription .