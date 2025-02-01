Stranger Things' Joe Keery Opens Up About Wrapping The Final Season, And My Heart Is So Full

One of the many shows ending and canceled in 2025, Stranger Things is going to be a tough title to say goodbye to. Sure, it’s been known for almost three years now that the hit Netflix series would be ending with Season 5, but it's still somewhat surreal to think that'll it be over by the end during the 2025 TV schedule. Now that filming has wrapped, cast member Joe Keery is joining his castmates in discussing his experience on the final day, and I need some tissues.

What Joe Keery Said About Wrapping Stranger Things' Final Season

Joe Keery appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed his new album, The Crux, talked about the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. Only a handful of details have been shared about the new episodes as of right now, including the Season 5 episode titles. Keery didn't share spoilers but did provide insight into his last day and overall experience working on the show, which makes this Netflix subscription holder's heart so full:

[It’s] just crazy, really. It was a long year. So we shot for about a year, and it was while I was working on [my music]. But to wrap it all up and the anticipation of working on something for so long — I mean, it’s been one-third of my life, really. It was emotional. … We sort of got to that last day, and it was like everything really hit on that last day of shooting. And then I stuck around and watched the other cast members wrap. It was just emotional and great, you know? Those people are family for life for me.

Stranger Things 5 was in production for a year and, while the cast and crew were probably preparing themselves that entire time, it was probably a given that their respective last days would be a lot. They are a "family" that's been working together for 10 years. For a fan like myself, the fact that ST is really ending this year is only feeling more real. That's a sad prospect, but I love the fact that Joe Keery is looking back on the work with fondness as his colleagues have.

What Have Other Stranger Things Cast Members Said About Wrapping?

After Season 5 wrapped, other Stranger Things actors posted tributes to the series. One such person was Millie Bobby Brown, who posted a series of photos to her Instagram from throughout her time on one of the best Netflix shows. Sadie Sink also shared photos from set and a short but sweet message commemorating her time as Max, while Noah Schnapp wrote a lengthy and heartfelt message and shared photos.

Finn Wolfhard made a Toy Story 3 comparison while discussing his final day. He described it as “leaving your toys behind,” and it really does put into perspective just how long the show has been on. The Duffer Brothers' sci-fi horror show premiered in 2016, with production starting in 2015. So it's certainly been a sizable chunk of the cast's lives as Joe Keery mentioned. It'll surely be weird that they'll no longer be working together. However, I take comfort in the thought that they'll all be "family for life."

A premiere date for Stranger Things 5 has not been revealed just yet.