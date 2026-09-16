I Love How Stuart Fails To Save The Universe's DC Episode Features A Hilarious Nod To Lanterns
I had to chuckle when I read this.
Stuart Fails To Save The Universe ended last week's adventure with the crew trapped in a comic book, and based on the title, it's looking like the long-awaited scene of Mr. Freeze attacking Stuart will come into play. We're in for a DC adventure, but just because you can also watch Lanterns with an HBO Max subscription, I wouldn't expect a crossover.
It seems the writing team had a heads up its latest spinoff for The Big Bang Theory would air around the same time as Lanterns, as the latest episode title is a funny nod to the superhero series.
At least I know from the title that we shouldn't expect John Stewart or Hal Jordan to show up, but we did get a heads up that another DC hero will join the fray.
Stuart Must Fight Mr. Freeze, But He Won't Have Green Lantern's Help
As we've seen in the trailers, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe will bring in Mr. Freeze, and given the episode title and latest press images, this is going to be the one. Coincidentally enough, actor Eric Allan Kramer will play the villain, and it may not be the first time readers have seem him play a character in the superhero world. Kramer also was the first person to play Thor in live-action, having appeared in The Incredible Hulk Returns back in 1988.
Now, it doesn't seem like Stuart, Bert, Denise, and Kripke would stand a chance against the Batman villain, but if there in a comic world, maybe they also have superpowers? We already saw a scene where it seemed they were trapped in The Matrix, so I feel like anything is possible.
The Flash Will Also Appear
An image released ahead of the episode revealed actor Andy Ridings will also appear, as what appears to be a version of The Flash. My gut says it's Jay Garrick, given the visuals on display, but I can't say with certainty since he wasn't identified as such.
In any case, getting a hero from The Flash is a much better fit for Stuart Fails To Save The Universe than anyone from Lanterns popping up. The Big Bang Theory often featured Sheldon Cooper wearing the hero's logo on his shirt, to the point that The CW's version of The Flash had Cisco Ramon wear a "This Is My Spot" shirt.
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Stuart Fails The Save The Universe has been on point with paying homage to past traditions from spinoffs. Wil Wheaton even snuck in a cheeky Star Trek nod, which is also often referenced in all the shows.
All that being said, I would love to see Lanterns actors appear in Stuart Fails To Save The Universe. Sure, one show is way more serious than the other, but I think both parties could pull it off if they really sat down and thought about it.
Stuart Fails To Save The Universe streams new episodes on HBO Max on Thursdays. The season finale is just around the corner, and with all the recent developments, I can't even begin to guess where the series is headed.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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