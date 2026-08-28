I Love How Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Brought Raj Back For A Twist On High-Stakes Blockbusters

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Stuart Fails To Save The Universe episode "Spoiler: Corn Is Delicious." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe continues to impress me, especially with its latest example of how it subverted the expectations of the usual high-stakes adventure. After a version of him was killed off in the premiere, Raj returned to tell Stuart Bloom just how much time he has to save humanity, and the answer is quite a lot by human standards.

Raj stood on a street corner in the latest episode, which showed Denise and Stuart enjoying life in a universe in which humans had four stomachs like cows. Stuart was briefly perturbed when the scientist explained to him that the multiverse is in jeopardy, and that universes on the furthest reaches of the galaxy were rapidly disappearing. That worried both characters, until Raj clarified they had centuries left before humanity was erased.

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Stuart and Denise began to laugh, and the tension broke instantly. Sure, the universe was coming to an end, but it wasn't happening until long after both of them were dead. Raj was appalled by their reaction, but I couldn't quit laughing.

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The stakes are high in Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, but unlike some of the best action movies, this is not a race against the clock. Stuart could spend the rest of his life failing to save the universe and pass the responsibility onto his future generations, who can carry on his mission. I was expecting a much more urgent answer when Raj dropped that bomb, and now all I can do is laugh.

I love the answer, not just because it plays on the relative urgency of thrillers, but because it means that Stuart Fails To Save The Universe never has to get all too serious. With centuries before all of existence is destroyed, there's plenty of time to play around in these fun worlds and figure out why some of them look shockingly similar to The Matrix.

Stuart tried to end his mission entirely, but the Stuart from The Big Bang Theory's continuity showed up and told him he's not allowed to do that. He also gave him a replacement quantum device, which would merge with the one Kripke and Bert left with and were falling endlessly through time with. It didn't make sense, which makes me wonder what the larger story is behind all of this.

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So far, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe continues to live up to the hype of being so much better than The Big Bang Theory. The comedy and unexpected violence and swearing brought me in, but now I'm invested in figuring out the deeper mystery of what's going on. Is there someone pulling the strings, and why is there so many unexplained mysteries going on?

Hopefully, we'll get more of those answers before Season 1 ends. We already know Season 2 is on the way, and I can't wait to see what other reveals and cameos are in store.