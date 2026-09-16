Florence Pugh Looked Darling In Her 'Pretty Princess' Gown At The Emmys. Two Fun Facts I Didn’t Know

There’s no doubt in my mind that Florence Pugh had one of the most memorable 2026 Emmy looks (outside of maybe the Baywatch cast method dressing in red ). The actress presented with Julia Garner ahead of the release of her upcoming Netflix series East of Eden, and she wore a confectionary – or as she put it “pretty princess” -- dress that really was giving Disney. She later revealed two facts about this .dress and the night I would never have known had she not pointed them out.

First, here’s a look at Pugh behind the scenes in her gorgeous dress. She wasn’t one of the Emmy winners of 2026 , but I feel I can safely say she was one of the fashion winners. Her gown was custom made by Vivienne Westwood and Bvlgari helped her out with the matching jewelry. Take a look.

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This brings me to the two facts I did not realize about Florence Pugh at the Emmys. The first was this was her very first Emmys ever. Pugh’s seemed as if she’s been everywhere the last few years, but when I think about it now, I’m realizing she’s been all over the big screen. She did some TV work early in her career, but lately it’s been stuff like Dune, Marvel, and Oppenheimer that have occupied her.

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Secondly? The second thing she shared was a moment we didn’t get to see on the red carpet or on our TV screens. She said after donning the dress she met a little girl who told her she looked like a “princess” and she’d taken on the “pretty princess” moniker ever since. Cute story, and one that definitely fit her vibe for the night.

We don’t see as many “pretty princess” ballgowns on the red carpet as Hollywood did back in its heyday, but Vivienne Westwood’s vintage sensibilities as a brand really did lead Pugh to the perfect dress, in my opinion.

A few short years back, when Halle Bailey was promoting The Little Mermaid, she did rock another Disney Princess-esque pastel dress. The Tiffany-colored ballgown was one of the most memorable on the Oscars red carpet back in 2023, and proves that with the right gown and shade, a princess dress can still really work in the celebrity fashion realm.

The Housemaid co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried both wore poofy, romantic gowns recently as well -- though not for their shared project. Sweeney rocked one for Christy while Seyfried wore a princess gown for The Testament of Ann Lee.

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To me, though, Pugh's entry is one of the best-looking and most memorable, and it's crazy how great she looks in an outfit for an awards ceremony she wasn't even nominated for. I guess if you are going to do something for the very first time, you might as well make a splash.